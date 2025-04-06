“We Are Not the Same”: Cam Newton Reflects on the Exact Moment His Interest in Lamborghini Urus Ceased to Exist

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and broadcaster Kaylee Hartung pose for a photograph on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Aaron Rodgers is an enigma and Jameis Winston is a national treasure, what is Cam Newton? The 2015 NFL MVP definitely isn’t as beloved as Winston. To some, he may be as polarizing as Rodgers. But that’s likely not the general consensus.

No matter how you feel, Newton is a fascinating person who’s not shy about expressing himself. He does this in various ways, including his Funky Friday podcast. On the latest episode of that program, rapper/actor Bow Wow joined Newton for a multi-hour conversation.

The two men, as you could guess, discussed a wide range of topics. Bow Wow’s career, along with his and Newton’s friendships, relationships and mentorships came up. They also expressed their love of cars. Newton, owner of a nice collection of vehicles, once had a Lamborghini Urus in his stable. But encountering other people who shared his love for the automobile actually spoiled his fun.

“I’m so petty… my petty meter is so [high]… in Atlanta, I’m at the gas station… I’m looking, I said, ‘how she got that? What she do? What he do? It’s giving dope, boy. It’s giving scammer [vibes]… I said no, I gotta put my car up… I ain’t the dude… to be caught in the same type.” – Cam Newton

Newton said this desire is, “why I dress the way I dress.” He added, “[I don’t want] people to be wearing what I’m wearing… we are not the same.” It’s a good thing, then, that he has some unique cars in his garage.

What special cars does Cam Newton own?

Newton’s collection of vehicles is impressive. He may no longer have the Lamborghini Urus, but still features plenty of cars. Newton holds a customized Rolls Royce (worth a reported $300K-$450K). He also boasts a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass, the highlight of his collection.

Back in 2016, Newton had the Oldsmobile customized in Marietta, GA. Terry Dobbs of Monster Customs performed the work, which included “customized 24 karat gold plating and a new interior with diamond stitching on the seats.” Dobbs understands exactly what Newton wants, and knows the Oldsmobile is worth quite a hefty tag.

“It’s a head-turner. [Cam Newton] wants his cars to be unique, just like him… the wheels are ridiculous — gold-plated and painted to match the car. And the air ride suspension definitely sets the car off… if somebody wanted that car, I’m sure it would bring $100,000 plus.” – Terry Dobbs, ESPN (2016)

Newton has also laid claim to a Ferrari F12, 1972 Chevelle and a “heavily customized” Chevrolet Silverado. Unfortunately, the latter vehicle suffered immense damage in an accident from over a decade ago. This likely factors into Newton not wanting to risk driving his lavish cars anymore these days.

.@CameronNewton explains why he doesn’t drive fast cars at this stage in life pic.twitter.com/jaaNVhk2iM — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) April 1, 2025

For better or worse, Newton will have to find new vices to scratch that adrenaline itch. Perhaps we’ll see him on more Special Forces-type shows in the future as a result.