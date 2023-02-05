Bill Russell was Cackling at Shaquille O'Neal's Mockery of Free-Throws in the All-Star Game  use this as the title

Shaquille O’Neal is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best big men in NBA history. The man was a dominant and unstoppable force on the court.

Playing a whole 19 seasons in the NBA, Diesel averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks a game. He was almost the complete player in the paint.

Unfortunately, one of the things he was lacking was free throws. He couldn’t hit one for the life of him. His antics at the line were so bizarre that they even had the late great Bill Russell cackling on the sideline.

Shaquille O’Neal left Bill Russell in a fit of laughter after his hilarious free throw at an All-Star Game

The 2023 All-Star Game is just around the corner, and the event is known to give the NBA world some exciting moments. But, there are also times when fans get to see some hilarious ones as well.

Take, for example, the 2006 All-Star Game. Midway through the match, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal found himself at the free throw line. Being notoriously bad at free throws, the Big Aristotle decided to cheekily throw the ball off the backboard and then dunk.

Unfortunately for Shaq, the ball didn’t hit the rim. His antics were for naught, and it was so hilarious that even the late great Bill Russell was left laughing out loud.

Shaq’s free-throw attempt had Bill Russell cackling at the 2006 All-Star Game 😆#NBAAllStar Feb. 17-19 pic.twitter.com/VMkyzX5qVd — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2023

Dr. O’Neal didn’t really use his brain on that play. He’s just lucky that a legend like Russell didn’t criticize him for it.

Bill Russell once hilariously proclaimed himself the best big man in the world by mocking Shaq and others

Bill Russel’s greatness cannot be denied, and even he knows this. After all, he once hilariously made it clear that he was the best in 2017. While accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award, Russell proclaimed that he would easily beat the likes of Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, and Dikembe Mutombo.

The man was confident, and rightly so. You don’t win 11 NBA Championships without being the best of the best.

