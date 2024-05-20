Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Proudly Posts Dad Riding Custom $5,300 Kart

Despite being the father of six kids, Shaquille O’Neal can still be considered a giant kid with a lot of money. For instance, his latest $5,300 purchase of a custom riding kart brought out his childlike persona. Showing off the brand new toy in his garage, Shaq was seen having a lot of fun in his son Shareef O’Neal’s post on social media.

The big man recently bought a custom vehicle, a ‘Shaq-sized kart’ from KoolerKartz. Being over seven feet tall and weighing more than 300 pounds, the Los Angeles Lakers legend can hardly fit into most vehicles, let alone a kart. But the KoolerKartz crew got to work and did a brilliant custom job to accommodate the four-time NBA champion.

The company also posted a clip of Shaq complimenting the kart and its maker. They wrote in the caption, “What an incredible experience. Shaquille O’Neal reached out requesting for a “Shaq-sized cart”. After that face time call I quit my union job and took KoolerKartz to the next level. While delivering the kart, Shaq also unexpectedly purchased the kart I brought to show the size comparison…”

The post also featured a series of photos and videos of Shaq talking about his latest toy and riding it. One video even showed the big man racing in his brand new purchase. Like a young kid on Christmas morning, Shaq’s face was visibly lit up throughout the exercise.

Meanwhile, Shareef O’Neal shared his dad’s adventures on his Instagram stories.

KoolerKartz is known for making custom vehicles for those who love the outdoors without compromising on speed, comfort, and efficient cooling. As their website describes, “Imagine zipping through trails, relaxing at a tailgate, or lounging on the beach, all while having your drinks kept perfectly cold.”

The KoolerKart is built on a cooler case that essentially keeps your drinks cold while you enjoy the speed and agility of their vehicles. The custom ride built for Shaquille O’Neal features a WetSound cooler along with a custom, built-in speaker.

Shaq’s KoolerKart is priced at $5,287 and has shades of the NBA legend’s time in the league. The top has Shaq’s signature sneaker logo and the sides boast his moniker, ‘Superman’ with a black and white background. The aluminium bars shine bright in a sky-blue color that makes it stand out from the rest.

Shaquille O’Neal’s love for cars

Shaquille O’Neal has been an automobile aficionado all his life. From buying three brand new Mercedes from his first NBA paycheck to a garage full of custom vehicles, Shaq has done it all.

Given his huge stature, Shaq often has a hard time fitting into vehicles designed for regular-sized people. When the Big Aristotle was informed that he could not fit into a Ferrari, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“So one day, I see a Ferrari come by, and I was like I want one of those guys. So when I went, there was this guy who said, ‘You’re too big,’ and I hate those words. So one of those guys was like maybe you gotta buy two and cut one and a half and put them together. I was like, you know what, maybe I will. I’ll take that one and that one, and I got a Ferrari. I cut them apart and superglued them together.”

The car featured extensive custom work to accommodate Shaq’s comfort and his requirements. So, if Superman can cut two Ferraris to makeshift into one, his latest KoolerKart should not come off as a surprise.