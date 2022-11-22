Bill Russell, Who Flipped Off Charles Barkley on Stage, Was Once Arrested for Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Celtics former center Bill Russell in attendance during the 2013 NBA all star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

NBA pioneer the late great Bill Russell was an exhilarating scene to witness during his NBA career. The 11-time NBA champion was an influential and pivotal figure during the formative years of the NBA.

Russell is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest players to have graced the NBA. Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell were the superlative players of their generation. His rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain during the 1960s laid the groundwork for the ‘Big Men’ of tomorrow, who would then govern the NBA for the next forty years.

Apart from his tremendous work on the court, Russell was also a significant figure during troubled times for African American men since the 1960s.

While the five-time NBA ‘MVP’ has been a bright spot inside the field of play, he has seen his fair share of troubles outside the court.

Also Read: George Mikan, Whose No. 99 Jersey Is Finally Being Retired, Once Coerced Bill Russell To Join The Lakers

Bill Russell was once arrested for possession of a firearm!

The NBA Hall of Famer’ was arrested in 2013 for carrying a weapon. The Boston Celtics legend was spotted at the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration stated that then 79-year-old was carrying a .38 caliber handgun, and the weapon was loaded with six bullets in the chamber.

Although Russell had a permit for the weapon, he was fined by the Transportation Security Administration. He was also slated to be prosecuted by the King County and State authorities.

The firearm was discovered in his bag-in luggage, which was later confiscated as evidence. Russell was cooperative with the authorities and was later released. The incident, however had no impact on the other passengers whatsoever.

Also Read: Wilt Chamberlain, Who Tried To Box Muhammad Ali, Once Oddly Anointed Him As The ‘Greatest Player of All Time’

Russell once flipped off Charles Barkley at an award show!

The late Bill Russell, apart from being a legend on the basketball court, also had an incredible sense of humor. Once at an award show in 2018, Charles Barkley was thanking the Celtics’ legend. Instead of appreciating the praise, Russell smiled and flipped off Chuck.

That seems about right. Bill Russell had his own unique humor, which was loved by players across the league.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Was Physically Assaulted by Step Father, Reveals How His Discipline Helped Create a $400 Million Empire