Billionaire LeBron James hilariously refused to pick up the check during brilliant scene alongside Bill Haider in ‘Trainwreck’

Lakers star LeBron James and Bill Haider had the most brilliant lunch scene in the movie Trainwreck

We here at The SportsRush have spoken about LeBron James as an actor before.

His performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy, was decent, sure. But, his acting alongside in the movie ‘Trainwreck’? That was top-notch.

While the whole movie was a romcom, meaning it had scenes of comedic value with every character, Bron was specifically there for that element of the flick. And boy was he good in his role. Heck, just check out this scene.

Now, while the part of the movie we just showed you is funny, we still don’t quite think it was the best part of James’s performance. Far from it, actually.

What was the best part then? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Kevin Durant has 24,700 tweets but hilariously can’t figure out TikTok in his debut on the app

LeBron James declared to Bill Haider he will not pick up the check for their lunch

Just something for you to remember: LeBron James has a net worth of $1 billion.

Why is that relevant? Well, you’ll see soon enough.

In case you haven’t seen the movie in question here, LeBron James is best friends with Bill Haider’s character. They seem to be talking about the same girl they mentioned in the scene we embedded above. And then, it wasn’t long before the most hilarious shenanigans ensued.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Frankly, we don’t blame Haider’s character here.

Don’t get us wrong, Bron isn’t wrong at all. But he IS LEBRON JAMES!

If we’ve come out to eat in a place that isn’t that expensive, the billionaire will always be the one picking up the check!

Then again though, that’s probably one of the billion reasons why we’ll never get to be best friends with the man himself…

Also Read: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil’s life hilariously hanging in the balance