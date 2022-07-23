Kevin Durant has 24,700 tweets but hilariously can’t figure out TikTok in his debut on the app

Kevin Durant takes to TikTok to post his first ever video where he looks to be confused at how the media app works.

Kevin Durant has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest athletes to have ever downloaded a social media app. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has conquered Twitter many times over with his brutal honesty, matter-of-fact takes, various arguments with NBA fans, and burner accounts that he used to defend himself.

Over the years, KD has amassed upwards of 24,000 tweets on Twitter and has become quite the social media savant. His command over media as a hold led him to start quite the successful media and news company named ‘Boardroom’. They start conversations revolving around everything from the sporting world to the fashion industry.

It’s safe to say that Kevin Durant has quite an understanding of how social media works, both Twitter and Instagram, though he isn’t nearly as active on the latter. Despite this, fans may find it surprising that he hasn’t had a TikTok account up until now.

Kevin Durant takes to TikTok.

Kevin Durant has his eyes set on conquering yet another social media platform and it’s one that many assumed he had already been on given his tendency to stay online. TikTok blew up more than anyone could’ve imagined during the pandemic and the app has been downloaded over 3 billion times since its inception.

KD seems to have become curious with what the fuss is about when it comes to the app that’s dedicated to blowing up 17 year olds for dancing only using their upper bodies. He recently took to the app to post his first ever video that showcases him asking fans, ‘How you work this sh*t?’

.@KDTrey5’s first TikTok is a work of art 😂 pic.twitter.com/5cOueYm1DS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2022

For someone who has been immersed in internet culture for well over a decade, KD should have no problem with figuring out the dynamic nature of TikTok.

This is his first video on the app under the handle ‘2way3level’ (we wish it were Slim Reaper but can’t have what we want at all times) and if KD does in fact ‘figure out how this sh*t works’ then expect even more entertaining content from the 2x champ.

