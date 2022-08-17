Billionaire LeBron James’ paint job on $670,000 Lamborghini to match ‘LeBron X1’ is the biggest flex

LeBron James owns a number of expensive and amazing things. For example, a $670,000 Lamborghini that matches his shoes!

The world of sports has been greatly revolutionized in the 21st century. Athletes aren’t just concerned with only sports and now have many other interests as well.

One area which is emerging as an area of interest for athletes is the business world. In fact, a number of high-profile athletes have managed to crack it in this space as well.

A perfect example is none other than one of the GOATs of basketball, LeBron James. Having recently become a billionaire, it is safe to say that The King is quite a successful businessman.

LeBron James is now the first active NBA athlete to become a billionaire, joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who did so after retirement 💰 (via @forbes) pic.twitter.com/l319m4W6Uy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

With billionaire status under his belt, it comes as no surprise that LeBron owns some of the finest things this world has to offer. This includes a Lamborghini that matches his shoes.

LeBron James owns a custom $670,000 Lamborghini that matches his Nike LeBron X1 shoes

King James has a massive net worth of $1 billion. This vast amount of wealth is quite obviously split across a number of areas, including money, stocks, businesses, properties, and so on.

One thing LeBron does like spending his money on is cars. Both the fast and luxurious kind, like a Lamborghini Aventador.

In fact, James bought that very same car in 2013, for a whopping $670,000. What makes it special is the twist he added to it, customizing the supercar to look eerily similar to his Nike LeBron X1s!

Lebron’s 6.5L V12 Nike Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Inspired by the interior of Lebron XI “King’s Pride” shoe. 🔥 Cost: $670k💰 pic.twitter.com/8IEhUhog69 — HipHop Culture (@hiphopmusicig) March 15, 2022

It certainly is a nice car, with an even nicer pair of sneakers to go along with it. Definitely a worthwhile investment by the billionaire, four-time NBA Champion.

