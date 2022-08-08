Billionaire Michael Jordan carefully curated a $1800 Tequilla bottle placement to drive sales

Michael Jordan was drinking Tequila during his ‘Last Dance’ interviews from his home, and bottles can cost up to $1,800 each.

“The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, premiered with never-before-seen footage of the team and its star, Michael Jordan.

Despite the fact that there were numerous revelations in the first two episodes, many fans were swallowed up by another revelation.

ESPN made a wise decision by airing Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance early, reminding MJ and Chicago Bulls fans of a golden era in basketball. Jordan’s accomplishments are astounding when viewed in retrospect. But his recent docuseries interviews are even more revealing.

Wondering what Michael Jordan was drinking in his Last Dance interviews? Apparently it was the ⁦@CincoroTequila⁩ brand he owns with ⁦@JeanieBuss⁩ And the Celtics & Bucks owners. According to a note I just got, MJ prefers the extra añejo 🍹 https://t.co/cnL7mvnhVG — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan was seen with a fascinating guest by his right during the premiere of the 10-part docuseries ‘The Last Dance.’ The Chicago Bulls legend drank a beverage that sparked a lot of speculation in the NBA community. Many fans were intrigued, but don’t worry, the answer is simpler than you think.

Jordan, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, was drinking tequila. The thing was, it wasn’t just any old tequila. Jordan was sipping a glass of Cincoro, a tequila brand he co-owns with the owners of the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Many viewers were curious about the type of liquor Michael Jordan was drinking during his interviews from his home during the premiere of “The Last Dance.”

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, His Airness was drinking tequila from Cincoro, a brand he co-owns with the owners of the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks. Although we don’t know what kind of Cincoro was being served on the day of Jordan’s interview, Shelburne says the six-time NBA champion prefers the “extra aejo” — the black bottle.

An analysis of ‘The Last Dance‘ as seen through Michael Jordan’s liquor glass: https://t.co/SoZtFRG3Mv pic.twitter.com/2PlOjNFQFf — Defector (@DefectorMedia) April 20, 2020

A quick Google search reveals that this particular expression can fetch up to $1,800.

“We decided to do our own tequila,” Jordan said on the Today Show in October, promoting Cincoro. “We’ll sell it if we have to. If not, we’ve have enough to drink ourselves.”

“We decided to do our own tequila. You know, if we sell it, we sell it. If not, at least we got enough to drink.” Michael Jordan tells @craigmelvin about his new venture pic.twitter.com/PcaIPBjkne — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

When interviewed at home, fans notice his constantly refilled tequila glass. At various points, it appears that the glass is either full, half-empty, or nearly empty.

It appears that Jordan drank heavily during the interviews for The Last Dance. There could be other factors at work here. According to the documentary’s director, Jason Hehir, it appears to be just clever editing and possibly a little Jordan marketing.

