Billionaire Michael Jordan referenced his ‘Crying Jordan’ meme at Kobe Bryant memorial

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were great friends, and at Kobe’s memorial, the GOAT found a way to lighten the mood with his ‘crying Jordan meme.’

The crying Jordan meme has become one of the most viral memes in the sport world. Jordan’s crying face is always superimposed on other athletes when mishaps or something funny happens.

The picture of Jordan crying comes from his 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction on September 11th. The picture was taken by Stephan Olvera.

Of course, it’s funny that Jordan is the subject of the meme considering everything he’s accomplished in his career.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat. Jordan is now a billionaire.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Michael Jordan referenced the ‘Crying Jordan Meme’ at Kobe Bryant’s memorial

When Kobe Bryant passed away, the NBA world was left in shock. He had such a great impact on the league and everyone around him, and his loss was a great blow to the sporting community.

Jordan, his close friend and mentor, was affected a great deal, and so at Kobe’s memorial, he spoke up on their relationship and what Kobe had meant to him.

In such a dark time, Jordan tried to lighten the mood by referencing the ‘Crying Jordan meme,’ to make fun of himself and compliment Kobe in the process.

“Now, he’s got me — I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next — I told my wife I wasn’t gonna do this because I didn’t wanna see that for the next three or four years,” he said jokingly. “That is what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

Michael Jordan jokes about the Crying Jordan meme pic.twitter.com/9KpSdSg3qg — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 24, 2020

