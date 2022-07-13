Billionaire Michael Jordan surprisingly refused $7 million from a fan to play just 1 round of his favorite hobby

Michael Jordan usually looks to make money in any which he can. After all, he’s a billionaire for a reason. However, the Bulls legend once surprisingly turned down a lucrative offer.

The NBA GOAT has compiled an incredible list of stories from his playing days in the NBA, from elite level trash talking, to incredible tales of how wildly competitive he was, to of course, his general basketball dominance.

All these things combined have given Jordan his GOAT status. His accolades, championships, and struggles are all remembered side by side with the stories of how he reached there.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first threepeat.

Michael Jordan turned down a $7 million deal from a fan once

Aside from basketball, Jordan loves golfing. He used to take time off from his playing days to hit the course with friends and family and always found it enjoyable.

He used to golf with Charles Barkley, and he’s also appeared in some celebrity golfing events. Once, he played alongside Tom Brady. The two are also golfing buddies.

Jordan’s created his own private golf course called The Grove 23, reserved for an exclusive list of people including Barack Obama. The course is nicknamed Slaughterhouse 23 because of how Jordan dominates on it.

A fan once tried to tempt Jordan into playing a round of golf by offering up a massive $7 million. You have to think that for one round of golf, Jordan surely wouldn’t say no, but guess what? He denied the fan.

“Some woman in the Philippines offered me $7 million for one day for him to play in a golf tournament. He turned it down,” David Falk, Jordan’s agent, said. “God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Very interesting move by Jordan. Maybe money isn’t everything for the NBA GOAT. He has the freedom to whatever he wants, and if he doesn’t want to play golf, he won’t, no matter how high the price.

