Billionaire Michael Jordan’s ‘Game-changing’ Brand has Seen a Staggering $2 Billion Jump in 5 years

Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls in 1998; The newest Air Jordan 1 ‘Lost and Found’

Michael Jordan’s sneaker brand is perhaps the world’s most coveted name. Air Jordans, the moment you say it, you can picture the red and black sneakers with the Nike swoosh going across it. The brand has become synonymous with sneaker culture itself and as a result, generates a staggering revenue.

Just last year, the Jordan brand did 5 billion Dollars in sales. Michael scooped up a healthy $150 million paycheck in royalties alone. But the sheer sales volume it is doing these days is beyond comprehension. And it wasn’t the case just 5 years ago.

Back in 2017, an interviewer asked MJ about Jordan’s $3 billion in sales and just by comparison we can tell, the numbers have bumped up significantly.

Michael Jordan’s sneaker brand is his DNA!

In the interview with Cigar Aficionado Michael is asked about how he feels in terms of Jordan Brand’s growth and if he spends more time on other businesses. The interviewer, Marvin R. Shanken, asks about revenues and mentions a figure of $3 billion in sales that year.

MJ’s reply is simple, he says that the brand is his strongest interest outside of his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. He says, “The Jordan Brand is my DNA. It’s who I am.”. He talks about how his NBA team requires him to depend on the personnel but with his sneaker brand, he can influence it directly, “With the Jordan Brand, it is successful because I can impact it.”

This interview took place in 2017 and since then the brand has made a staggering leap in terms of revenue. Jordan Brand has made over a 60% jump in revenue!

The Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time. That means Michael Jordan made $150M+ from Nike last year alone—or nearly 2x his career NBA earnings. The part you didn’t know? Without this man, it would’ve never happened. Here’s the story 👇 pic.twitter.com/JBKzu1NqLJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 30, 2022



The Jordan Brand raked in $5 billion in 2021

The sales jump in 5 years is phenomenal. And this year, it might even be more, way more. But to see the brand make a $2 billion jump in revenue is staggering growth.

As for Michael, we are sure he is happy about that one. This year too, sneaker releases have been constant and with Nike pushing out some of the most hyped-up sneakers, we are sure MJ’s influence has been strong.

🚨 Over 500,000 pairs of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found/Chicago” will be released! https://t.co/mPpCXJh4LJ pic.twitter.com/RS4Bq2zQAY — Sneaker Buzz (@thesneakerbuzz) October 5, 2022

