HomeSearch

“Don’t Miss”: Ja Morant Hit With the Heaviest Dose of Karma as He Spurns Game vs Kings After Trash Talking Malik Monk

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published Nov 23, 2022

"Don't Miss": Ja Morant Hit With the Heaviest Dose of Karma as He Spurns Game vs Kings After Trash Talking Malik Monk

Nov 22, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is one of those players that just love competing… to the point where a lot of fans have called him out for being a bit corny. But hey, when you’re as good as he is, you’re allowed to be that way to a certain extent, right?

Now, given the way he is, it is obvious he talks quite a bit of trash to every opponent he comes up against. And in a sense, it’s nice that he keeps his intensity high in every game.

The only problem there is that there are going to be times when he gets caught out.

And recently, let’s just say he got caught out so badly, it almost seemed like karma was at work against him.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Jazzes Up His Swag with $35 LED Glasses To Hilariously State the Obvious to Charles Barkley

 

Ja Morant can’t follow his own sarcastic advice to Malik Monk in the clutch

Ja Morant is one of those players that just love the moment. In fact, we’d even say, he’s one of those that routinely gives up a gaping smile in the middle of it.

However, while the man was confident when the moment came against the Kings, it just didn’t break his way this time.

“Thou shall not talketh the talk if thou can’t walketh the walk.”

That was the lesson Ja Morant was forced to learn today.

And to fail in the same way he was taunting Malik Monk?

Yeah, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

 

Ja Morant was boasting about his talents just hours before the start of this game

It may be a bit obvious to say, but Ja Morant’s talent and athleticism for the game is beyond generational. Heck, it was even the reason he was so heavily compared to Russell Westbrook early on in his career.

However, perhaps even if it seems impossible, he is starting to overestimate his gifts.

Why do we say that? Well… here is what he announced publicly shortly before this game.

To have said that before a game they won would’ve still made it a bit weird.

But, to have said that before a game that he spurned in the fashion he did?

Admittedly, it makes it look so much worse than it ever could in any other situation.

Also Read: Devin Booker Brings Out a $22,500 Classic Car Before Facing Anthony Davis and the Lakers

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor for NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% of his time he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta