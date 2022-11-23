“Don’t Miss”: Ja Morant Hit With the Heaviest Dose of Karma as He Spurns Game vs Kings After Trash Talking Malik Monk

Nov 22, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is one of those players that just love competing… to the point where a lot of fans have called him out for being a bit corny. But hey, when you’re as good as he is, you’re allowed to be that way to a certain extent, right?

Now, given the way he is, it is obvious he talks quite a bit of trash to every opponent he comes up against. And in a sense, it’s nice that he keeps his intensity high in every game.

The only problem there is that there are going to be times when he gets caught out.

And recently, let’s just say he got caught out so badly, it almost seemed like karma was at work against him.

Ja Morant can’t follow his own sarcastic advice to Malik Monk in the clutch

Ja Morant is one of those players that just love the moment. In fact, we’d even say, he’s one of those that routinely gives up a gaping smile in the middle of it.

However, while the man was confident when the moment came against the Kings, it just didn’t break his way this time.

With 3.9 seconds left and the score 109-108, Ja Morant walks up to Malik Monk at the free throw line and tells him “dont miss” three times. Monk makes both. Morant then goes to line with a chance to tie the game seconds later, misses. Kings win.https://t.co/a1Pz0FAd5M pic.twitter.com/eqpa0jD3XV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2022

“Thou shall not talketh the talk if thou can’t walketh the walk.”

That was the lesson Ja Morant was forced to learn today.

And to fail in the same way he was taunting Malik Monk?

Yeah, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Ja Morant was boasting about his talents just hours before the start of this game

It may be a bit obvious to say, but Ja Morant’s talent and athleticism for the game is beyond generational. Heck, it was even the reason he was so heavily compared to Russell Westbrook early on in his career.

However, perhaps even if it seems impossible, he is starting to overestimate his gifts.

Why do we say that? Well… here is what he announced publicly shortly before this game.

Ja Morant: “I’m just a unique dude… I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” (via @DrewHill_DM) pic.twitter.com/ia1VSr5NJM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 22, 2022

To have said that before a game they won would’ve still made it a bit weird.

But, to have said that before a game that he spurned in the fashion he did?

Admittedly, it makes it look so much worse than it ever could in any other situation.

