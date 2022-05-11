“Bismack Biyombo is donating all of his $324K earned in the postseason!” : Suns’ center has fans IN LOVE with him as he donates his complete NBA Playoffs salary

Bismack Biyombo was picked up by the Phoenix Suns mid-season in a move to increase their big man depth.

The former lottery pick was a free agent after the expiry of his contract with the Charlotte Hornets. He was initially picked up by the Suns on a 10-day contract but secured a guaranteed deal shortly after.

Biyombo also had stints with the Raptors and the Magic and is a big man known for his interior presence.

Also read: “Bismack Biyombo can’t make 7 free throws in a row”: When Michael Jordan hilariously bet $1000 against his own Charlotte Hornets player

Following his pickup by the Suns, he proved to be an invaluable role player. The Suns were unbeaten in the games Biyombo featured in the regular season post the all-star break.

The Suns faced criticism for their lack of depth in the center position in their run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Biyombo’s signing along with Javale McGee ensured that the Suns have reliable veterans to back DeAndre Ayton up.

Bismack Biyombo played 21 minutes tonight. He was +20. pic.twitter.com/Xs5tANISkk — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2022

Biyombo has stepped up and contributed to the Suns’ postseason run too. His performance in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final in particular has been much lauded.

How is Biyombo playing for free in the Playoffs?

Technically, the Suns owe Biyombo a salary amounting to a veteran’s minimum. However, Biyombo has refused to take even a penny of it.

Biyombo has donated his entire salary to his homeland, Congo.

Friendly reminder that Bismack Biyombo is playing crucial playoff minutes for free because he donated his salary to build a hospital. Great human. Love Bizzy. — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) May 11, 2022

In a move that commands incredible respect, Biyombo opted to pledge his entire salary towards the construction of a hospital in Congo.

Acts such as this have resulted in Biyombo becoming a fan favorite at Phoenix. With his performances translating to wins too, we could see Biyombo become a part of the Suns going ahead too.

Also read: “Phoenix Suns for 2022 NBA Champions!”: Chris Paul and Devin Booker announce their confidence about the Suns’ chances ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs