“Phoenix Suns for 2022 NBA Champions!”: Chris Paul and Devin Booker announce their confidence about the Suns’ chances ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul speak on their franchise’s chances to win it all this season

The East may be loud, and the West may have teams like the Warriors and the Grizzlies that steal all the spotlight. But the Suns have been right up there with all other contenders, maybe even above them.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have powered this team to an immaculate 63 wins so far this season. And with 3 games still remaining for them, that tally could yet increase.

But, with the playoffs finally upon us, and Phoenix’s heartbreak still fresh in our minds, it’s time to once again ponder- Can the Suns really win the NBA championship this time around?

This very same question was recently posed to Paul and Booker in an ESPN interview by Doris Burke. And well, their response was about as sure as you might expect.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Chris Paul puts forth that the Suns are built to win an NBA championship, while Devin Booker backs up his statement

Chris Paul has been in this league for 17 seasons, and has consistently been one of the best point guards in the game, if not the best. But, despite all that he has achieved so far, a ring just hasn’t been one of them.

During last year’s playoffs, CP3 made it to his first NBA Finals. But he, Devin Booker, and the team as a whole flamed out after just 2 games, resulting in Milwaukee winning it all.

With that heartbreak still fresh in their minds, do the 2 best players on the Suns think they can win it all this time around?

Well, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

On the surface, their statements may not say much. But the confidence their words radiate is something else. And because of it, I personally think they have to be considered the favorites this season.

After all, you can never underestimate a team with something to prove, and the playoff experience to actually do it.

