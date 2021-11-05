“Black people can’t get too close to the governor unless it’s the day to clean his mansion”: Charles Barkley professed that he wanted to run for Alabama governor on Jay Leno’s Show

The Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining television personality since the turn of the century. He once said that he’ll run for Governor.

Charles Barkley has a mouth bigger than his NBA career. No, literally he has worked as a studio analyst for TNT for more than 21 years now, 5-years longer than his NBA career.

Since the day he started his second job, Chuck hasn’t spoken 21 things that make sense. But he is non-stop entertainment. He didn’t turn this craziness switch on after retiring from the NBA he had it on during his playing days as well.

After giving the players and officials earful, he decided it was time for the world to embrace Sir Charles Barkley. He turned to the studio role just after retiring in 2000.

Since then he’s been a constant presence on various TV and reality TV shows. He once came on the “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.

Charles Barkley said that he’ll run for Governor on Jay Leno’s Show

NBA Hall of Famer and Leeds native Charles Barkley told “Tonight Show” host Leno that he is interested in running for mayor of his hometown, Leeds, Alabama.

“I know I can do better than the people that are doing stuff there now,” the 1993 MVP said on the show. “We’ve got too many crooks on the City Council.”

@swanksalot Charles Barkley told Wolf Blitzer he’ll run for governor in Alabama without a particular party (YouTube) – http://is.gd/21AE — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 29, 2008

“Leeds, Alabama,” Barkley said. “The greatest place in the world, but it needs to do better. And I’m the man for the job.”

When asked about whether he wants to run for the mayor’s or the governor’s office, the TNT analyst said, “Well, governor’s down the line,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley just called the Arizona governor an idiot on national television. This guy is pure comedy. #lmfao — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 11, 2011

The 11-time All-star, on another interview somewhere else, went as far as to say this about the governor of the place at the time, “Black people aren’t allowed to get too close to the governor of Alabama’s mansion unless it’s the day to clean the building.” Chuck said.

It turned out better for everyone that Charles did not run for the mayor or the governor and left one of his most outrageous ideas as just as an idea.