“Charles Barkley is completely vaccinated against getting cancelled”: Fox News’ The Five debates TNT analyst’s statement about not doing written correspondence in Ernie Johnson’s presence

The Five recently displaced Tucker Carlson as Fox News’ and America’s most-viewed TV program. The crew discussed Charles Barkley and his statement on cancel culture last night.

If there’s one person from the NBA’s who has changed the world of sportscasting, it has to be Charles Barkley. The Round Mound of Rebound is a rotund and robust man with perhaps the winningest personality on television.

Chuck is never afraid to voice his sentiments, even if they aren’t necessarily palatable to all audiences. He’s drawn the ire, most notably, of San Antonio women in the past for his fatphobic jokes.

It seems inconceivable, however, that there’s something he could say that could land him in real trouble. Chuck is well-intentioned at all times and doesn’t say things with the intention of hurting people. He views banter and chatter as a part of a wholesome lifestyle.

Also Read – Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift! Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year.

However, there seems to be a movement within the free market in order to curtail content creators and speakers who may say things that seem to target specific communities. Cancel culture, as people like to term it, is well and truly in vogue. But Fox believes Charles Barkley is way above such concerns.

Fox News’ The Five crew debates a statement by Charles Barkley about written correspondence

Charles Barkley seems to be able to say about any and every thing he may want to express on TNT. His untouchable status is indeed the envy of practically everyone in the mainstream media industry. One of the panelists on The Five seemed to convey that selfsame sentiment:

“Donnie wound up in prison and died there, but that’s beside the point. I guess he doesn’t write anything down, Mr. Charles Barkley, but he wears a microphone or sits in front of one. And he is completely charmed and he’s completely vaccinated against getting cancelled.”

“If I actually read out loud things that he said on the air over the years, I’d be fired. I did come up with this one though, ‘Why do you never buy a woman a watch? Cuz there’s a clock on the stove.'”

Also Read – Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets! LaMelo Ball gives a hilarious reply on TikTok when asked which former NBA player he would like to join forces with.