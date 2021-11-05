“If they paid me enough, I’d work for the Klan” : Charles Barkley once said that he’ll work for Ku Klux Klan if they paid the former Phoenix Suns MVP enough

Charles Barkley and his absurd statements throughout the years can make fans laugh or even make them go wonder that where the former Sixers star stands politically.

Charles Barkley is famous not just for his basketball skills back in the day but also for his views and hot takes which generally do not have any boundaries.

He is never afraid of speaking his mind out or controlling his actions. And it has been the case since his playing days in the NBA. The Philadelphia legend holds the record for the second-most technical fouls in the league.

As entertaining as Chuck now is on TV, his antics got him into trouble on the court a lot. Barkley was a proficient trash talker, he always went off on opposing players and the officials.

There have been instances of him putting his hand on referees’ faces and them getting injured in the process. But the game of basketball is not where his absurdities stopped.

Charles Barkley once said he will join KKK if they paid him enough

The 1993 MVP has given so many preposterous statements, sometimes on-air, that he would have landed in pretty serious problems if those things were said now, in this intolerant world. Barkley believes that the discussion about racism is not binary, it is not always too bad or never too good to be of another race (other than white).

Charles was born in the year 1963 when Ku Klux Klan members killed four girls in a church bombing. But that did not stop him from saying that he would join the white supremacist gang, “I can be bought. If they paid me enough, I’d work for the Klan.” : Charles once said.

Obviously, no one should be judged based on the ideology they had years ago. But Barkley used to question Jordan and other players who didn’t want to speak on the sufferings of the black community.

But why question others when the beliefs he had weren’t very clear to the public. Decades later, even now his opinions are similarly funny, absurd, and sometimes full of hypocrisy.

That is why nobody takes Chuck seriously. The “Round Mound of Rebound” is very gentle at heart, he is just smooth-tongued. He speaks his mind out or maybe goes out of his mind. Most of the time it leaves people in splits and sometimes statements like these come off.