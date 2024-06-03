Blake Griffin Teamed up With NFL Player to Kickstart Production Company Long Before Stephen Curry Forayed Into the Business

Many basketball fans are aware of Stephen Curry’s production house Unanimous Media. The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard started it back in 2018 and since then has created quite a few shows on the internet. But did you know Blake Griffin started his own production house two years before Stephen Curry?

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin got into the production house business back in 2016 along with NFL star Ryan Khalil. The two came together to create Mortal Media, a production house creating content people would want to watch.

“With streaming and the landscape of entertainment today, there’s so many mandates, there’s so many algorithms. And we always go back to that first model that we once had: Would we want to watch this?”

According to FastCompany.com, Griffin’s Mortal Media has since then created numerous TV Shows and movies as well. Some of them include the remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ starring Jack Harlow and Billy Crudup which was released on Hulu.

Mortal Media also has a remake of The Rocketeer in partnership with Disney, a comedy series titled Get Buckets that is in development with Fox, and an action comedy that will soon be released on Netflix.

The production house not only led an investment round last summer for Swaybox Studios but also went on to ink a multi-year First-Look deal with Sony Entertainment Pictures for movies and TV Shows.

Apart from that, Mortal Media also went on to sign a deal with WME as per Variety. WME will not only help the company expand into partnerships with other brands but will also help them with creative marketing services and will rep their scripted and unscripted slate.

Other production houses apart from Blake Griffin and Stephen Curry

While Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media has been making waves lately, many were not aware of what Mortal Media had been doing in the background with titles like Hello Tomorrow, a series that was well-received by critics and viewers.

However, other NBA players have their hands in some of the new production houses out there. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to find Improbable Media.

As per Medium, several current and former NBA players like Dwyane Wade created 59th & Prairie Entertainment while Chris Paul’s Ohh Dip!!! Production has been making waves as well. Even former All-Star Carmelo Anthony went on to birth Creative 7, a production house with multiple titles under the works.