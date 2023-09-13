“Block-Defying Dunk”: Dwyane Wade in 2012 Confessed Shaquille O’Neal Coined the ‘Flash’ Moniker

In his 2012 book, A Father First, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade talked about his famous nickname, “Flash.” One of the most talented players of his generation, it was his teammate Shaquille O’Neal who initially coined the moniker for the 3-time NBA champion. Wade explained in his book that Shaq had seen him make a block-defying dunk over a player who was much taller than him.

This eventually to Shaq proclaiming that he moved like the DC Superhero Flash when he went to the rim. Despite his small size compared to most defenders, Wade had an uncanny ability to finish in style at the rim. Known for his handles including the crossover move, Wade’s combination of skill and speed often led to him humbling defenders who were much taller.

Shaquille O’Neal gave Dwyane Wade the “Flash” nickname

Shaquille O’Neal played alongside Dwyane Wade from 2004-2008. They won the 2006 Championship together with Wade emerging as the Finals MVP.

The Flash moniker, once coined, stayed with Wade right till the end of his career. When Shaq first became his teammate, Wade was known by the D-Wade nickname. However, O’Neal soon decided that he needed a new nickname:

“It was Shaq who decided that I needed a new nickname besides “D- Wade” and would eventually coin one while watching a block-defying dunk over defenders much taller than me. How’d it come about? Just from him saying, “Wow! When you go, you go like ‘Flash.” ” And from then on I’d also be known as Flash.”

Such was his influence and the aptness of the name, the name became Wade’s most famous moniker in the years that followed.

O’Neal named Wade as one of the best shooting guards of all time

O’Neal regularly comes up with some big praise for some of his most notable teammates. He has often defended Kobe Bryant’s claim to one of the GOATs, and recently had high praise for Dwyane Wade as well.

Shaq saw Wade in his prime firsthand during his years at the Miami Heat. One of the most skilled players of all time, Wade was a two-way menace and is arguably the greatest player in Heat’s history.

Regardless, Shaq named Wade as one of the best shooting guards of all time, alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Wade was the driving force behind the Heat team that won Shaq his 3rd ring, and deserves all the praise he got.