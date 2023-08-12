“Dwyane Wade Is One of the Best Shooting Guards Ever!”: Shaquille O’Neal Mentions ‘Flash’ With Likes of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 12th, 2023. Nicknamed “Flash”, D-Wade wowed NBA fans for 16 seasons, winning 3 NBA championships, while averaging a cool 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. An incredible career, and one that has been acknowledged by many a great. In fact, one of his former teammates, Shaquille O’Neal shared a story on his Instagram suggesting that Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game, joining the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

When Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, he knew he needed to change. At that point, Big Diesel was used to being the No.1 player on the team. However, when he moved to South Beach, he cleared the way for D-Wade. And, having given the three-time NBA Champion the nickname of “Flash”, O’Neal claimed he knew before anybody else, that the Hall of Fame was beckoning toward the Heat legend.

Shaquille O’Neal claims Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards alongside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Over the years, there have been many great shooting guards to come through the ranks in the NBA. However, the two that are consistently named as the bests are Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Both men were exceptional talents who took the league by storm with their incredible skill and athleticism.

Recently, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a new shooting guard, Dwyane Wade. Wade was just inducted into the Hall, joining both His Airness and the Black Mamba. And, much like them, many around the NBA believed that he is on a similar level to them, as one of the greatest to play the two-guard position.

In fact, Kendrick Perkins recently gave D-Wade a shout-out, suggesting he is one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game. A sentiment, that Wade’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal agreed with, sharing Big Perk’s comments on social media.

“One of the best shooting guards to ever play the game.”

To receive such praise from his former teammate must be a huge honor for Flash. The two found great success together, as Shaq helped Wade win his first championship. Now, he joins The Big Aristotle in the Hall of Fame with his enshrinement.

Shaq took D-Wade under his wing when he first came to the Miami Heat

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade teamed up for four years in Miami. Having been traded to the Heat in 2004, Shaq joined the franchise as a veteran superstar. And, seeing a young D-Wade, O’Neal decided to take him under his wing. As he claims in his book, Shaq Uncut, on the court, he helped Wade’s game flourish and off it, he taught him all about “swagger”.

Shaq’s time in Miami was fruitful. Not only did he secure his fourth championship, but he helped turn Flash into one of the best players the NBA has ever seen.