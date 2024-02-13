Papa Johns Board Member Shaquille O’Neal Approved Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie’s Preferred Valentine’s Day Gift

Kylie Kelce, the wife of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, recently made the headlines for providing a utility-based recommendation. She openly shed light on her preferred Valentine’s Day gift right ahead of the day of love. Soon after that, Shaquille O’Neal approved her choice as a Papa Johns’ board member, unexpectedly catching the attention.

In a recent Instagram clip, Kylie reflected on the first-ever Valentine’s Day gift she received from her husband. “He got me flowers and this tiny little teddy bear,” she mentioned before revealing her favorite choice. “I far would have preferred a beautiful heart-shaped pizza from Papa Johns,” the 31-year-old declared.

“So this year, we’re gonna correct it and that’s exactly what I’m asking for,” she added showcasing her desire for rectification. Following this, Kylie encouraged her followers to purchase Papa Johns’ product “to celebrate love”. “How can you not love that?” she mentioned to express her viewpoint further.

The unique collaborative gesture impressed the viewers with Shaq being one of them. The company representative added a personal touch to the endorsement as he shared the clip on his Instagram story.

While capturing the intersection of celebrity influence, the entire instance simultaneously added an extra layer of significance through the heartfelt gesture. Moreover, Shaq is a board member in the brand along with his ownership stakes. The seal of approval from Diesel highlighted his engagement with the brand as well as his excitement for its innovative marketing. The 4x champion thus consequently refused to shy away from promoting the product through this declaration.

Shaquille O’Neal came to the aid of Papa Johns yet again

The Big Aristotle joined the brand in 2019, following a year of turmoil within the company. A racial scandal in 2018 put the organization on the verge of being shut down before Shaq stepped in as a board member. “This is the right thing to do. It’s a great brand, and a product can’t be discriminatory. Only leadership can,” he even announced.

His arrival became a game changer for them as the NBA icon’s popularity within the community boosted sales rapidly. The 51-year-old helped restore the brand’s 5,300-store chain to profitability soon after coming on board. The company compensated for the impact by providing $4.125 million in installments while allocating 87,136 shares of stock to his name.

Therefore, the recent gesture served as an extension of the collaboration between them. The organization’s unique marketing approach has kept its consumers interested in its offerings to this day. On top of it, the presence of the 2000 MVP continues to act as an X-factor for nearly half a decade now.