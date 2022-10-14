“I’m Really Proud of Him” – NBA Legend Charles Barkley Once Lauded AEW Star for Overcoming His Demons

NBA’s Round Mound of Rebound Charles Barkley was all praises for AEW superstar for his alcohol treatment.

Jon Moxley, the first 3-time AEW world champion, is certainly at the prime of his career right now. In the absence of top stars like Kenny Omega and CM Punk, Moxley is the face of AEW. However, last year in November, he left the company and joined an Alcohol Treatment Program.

This year in January, he came back after beating his demons. Upon Moxley’s return, NBA legend Charles Barkley praised his inspirational turnaround.

Sir Charles knows that alcohol and drug addiction can be life-threatening because he lost a brother to it. So, on his podcast, the NBA legend talked about the current AEW World Champion and his alcohol treatment.

Charley Barkley called Jon Moxley a star on TNT, praised him for defeating his demons

While speaking on his show, Sir Charles stated that he is a fan of wrestling and often watches it on the TNT network. He even name-dropped The Rock and Chris Jericho but, kept his focus on Moxley. Charles Barkley called Jon Moxley a star on TNT and then talked about his successful alcohol treatment.

The NBA legend praised Jon Moxley for joining the treatment program and turning his life around. He recalled his brother having the same issues and eventually dying. Charles Barkley understood Jon Moxley’s situation and stated that it is tough. He felt proud and expressed it on the show. Barkley stated that he has never met Moxley, but feels proud and wishes him the best. He said:

“So, I watch a lot of wrestling, so Jon Moxley is a star on our network actually [TNT]… He left three months ago for alcohol treatment. You know I had a younger brother who passed away. So, I know a lot about addiction… we never met. I just wanna say man, ‘I’m really proud of him.”

Jon Moxley recently became the first AEW superstar to win the world title three times

After leaving WWE on a bad note, Jon Moxley, a.k.a Dean Ambrose signed with AEW and took his career to the moon. He first defeated Chris Jericho in 2020 to win his first world title there. Although he lost it to Hangman Page the same year, he kept delivering outstanding performances.

Earlier this year, when CM Punk got injured, Jon Moxley became the Interim Champion. He then Unified the Championship against Punk but lost it again at the recent All Out PPV. However, following the media scrum, CM Punk was suspended and Moxley got another opportunity. He won the tournament and became the first 3-time AEW World Champion.

Anyway, it is good to see Jon Moxley free from his alcohol issues and doing what he does best. He a fighting champion who is carrying AEW forward in the midst of backstage brawls and suspensions.

