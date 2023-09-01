Boasting An Absurd 48″ Vertical, 20 Y/o Michael Jordan Hitting His Head On The Backboard For A Block Resurfaces

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest of all time. One of the reasons he has gained such a title is thanks to his incredible high-flying abilities. From high school to college, all the way through his career in the NBA, Jordan was a great dunker. He had an impressive 48-inch vertical, something was on display on both sides of the court. Displaying just this, a video of his 20-year-old self recently resurfaced on Instagram, as he hit his head on the backboard while attempting a block.

In 1984, MJ entered the NBA after being selected with the third overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. With a reputation as a freak athlete, Jordan was a nightmare for opponents as he dunked all over them regularly. So, given his skill as a dunker, His Airness entered himself in three Slam Dunk contests during his career. He participated in 1985, 1987, and 1988, and while he lost the 1985 contest to Dominique Wilkins, he went back-to-back winning the contest in 1987 and 1988.

Video of Michael Jordan hitting his head on a backboard while attempting a block resurfaces

Prior to joining the NBA, Michael Jordan was plying his craft at the University of North Carolina. Playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Jordan’s high-flying abilities were on full display. And, in one game, his vertical leap worked against him, as he smacked his head on the backboard.

Presumably aged 20, Jordan, was on defensive duty for the Tar Heels against their heated rivals, the Duke Blue Devils. As Johnny Dawkins of Duke drove up the court preparing for the lay-up, MJ was looking for the chase-down block. It looked unlikely, what with Dawkins being a few good steps ahead of His Airness. However, living up to his name, Jordan rose to the air and swatted the ball away, hitting his head in the process.

Unfortunately, Jordan was called for goaltending and would have to be taken off, seeing as it was quite a heavy knock to the head. But, that being said, it was this athleticism that helped him greatly throughout his career. He became feared as a voracious dunker, but Father Time knows no fear. So, as his dunking game started deteriorating with age, Jordan became the master of mid-range.

MJ truly was a class apart when it came to the sport of basketball. A player who adapted to the changing times, his game was constantly evolving. As such, he was able to establish himself as one of the best in the business, which allowed him to secure six NBA Championships. So, by the time he hung up his sneakers, he was the undeniable GOAT.

MJ once belittled Jay Leno for questioning his dunking abilities at the age of 40

As age took its toll, Michael Jordan’s athleticism started taking a back seat. As such, as he prolonged his career, he turned more to the finer aspects of his game, like his incredible mid-range shooting. However, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t dunk. And, when Jay Leno asked him about it, Jordan, who at the time was aged 40, belittled him for even questioning it.

He may be old, but, it’s safe to say that Jordan still has all the confidence in the world. He was a specimen even among athletes, so while it is a shock to hear that he could still dunk at the age of 40, that shock turns into understanding one you realize who it is we’re dealing with.