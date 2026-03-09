Bobby Portis Doubtful About Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing for Bucks Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the middle of their most disappointing season in recent memory. They are on the outside looking in of the Play-In Tournament and could potentially miss it entirely. This lack of success has led to the media consistently questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team. Consequently, now it seems that doubt has found its way to their locker room as well.

Giannis has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Milwaukee. But the fact is, the Bucks simply don’t have a good roster built around him. They tried to pivot by adding Damian Lillard. Unfortunately, that didn’t go as the team had hoped as Lillard suffered an Achilles injury, which led to the team waiving him, to free up space to sign Myles Turner.

The addition of the dynamic big man hasn’t been enough to save the Bucks from falling down the standings. It doesn’t help that Antetokounmpo has also missed time with an injury. He has returned to the lineup, but doesn’t have the power to single-handedly carry this team to the playoffs.

As a result, conversations about his future are beginning to creep up once more. This time around, Bucks forward Bobby Portis was asked to reveal how confident his teammate will be on the roster for next season on a scale of 1-10. His response may not be what Bucks fans want to hear.

“I’m at a 5, right there in the middle,” Portis revealed on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “It’s up in the air.”

Bobby Portis shares where he’s at on a 1-10 scale of how confident he is Giannis returns to the Bucks “I’m at a 5, right there in the middle…it’s up in the air.”@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/1veSk1Keg6 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 9, 2026



We rarely see such honesty from a member of the same team as a potentially disgruntled superstar. Of course, Portis would love to play with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. But, he understands the nature of the business and the reality of the current state of the team.

“Obviously, our goal is not just to make the Play-In. The goal isn’t just to make the playoffs. Since I’ve been here in 2020, the goal has always been a championship. I don’t know what the outlook is for next year,” Portis added.

Portis understands that the Bucks will have to make roster changes following this season. The only caveat is that we are unsure whether they will commit to winning now with Antetokounmpo or position for a rebuild.

That is still up in the air and could be dependent on how they end the season. It seems that it’ll just be a matter of time before we get our final answer on Giannis’ future in Milwaukee.