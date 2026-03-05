“Something Feels Off This Season”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls 2025–26 One of the Toughest Years of His Career

Giannis Antetokounmpo finally returned to the court yesterday from a right calf strain injury that had him sidelined him for five weeks. Unfortunately, his presence wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo put forth an on-brand performance, yet it wasn’t enough to will his team to victory, a story of this season thus far.

A lot has changed within the Bucks organization since they won the 2021 NBA championship. For starters, they are no longer one of the Eastern Conference juggernauts. The front office made some big changes by waiving Damian Lillard following his Achilles injury and in hopes of keeping Giannis on board, they went on to add Myles Turner to the team.

These moves, however, haven’t quite had the effect they hoped for. As things currently stand, the Bucks are 26-35 and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, despite being one of the top five players in the league, isn’t competing for championships. This is far from the reality that the two-time MVP envisioned for himself at this point in his career.

The Greek Freak had to watch on the sidelines as his team tallied multiple losses. One would assume that he would be excited to return to the court. However, the result of the season led to an extremely frustrated and honest assessment from the Bucks star.

“This is one of the toughest seasons that I have had in my NBA career,” ESPN’s Vanessa Richardson quoted Giannis during the broadcast of the Bucks-Hawks game. “I’ve had injuries, we’re not playing well as a team. Something feels off about this season.”

The latest from my conversation w/ Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday. Says he’s happy to be back but called it one of the toughest seasons of his career. “I’ve had injuries, we’re not playing well as a team…something feels off about this season.” @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/EqbqtNQDEP — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) March 5, 2026



Surely, Giannis isn’t the only member of the Bucks organization that feels this way. After all, the majority of the year has been spent around trade rumors about the Greek Freak’s future with the team.

Does this mean that Giannis will finally ask for a trade? It is still up in the air. However, the team undoubtedly will look to improve the roster, not just for their sake, but also to entice Antetokounmpo to remain a Buck.

In most instances, when a player of the magnitude of Giannis is on the trade market, teams are looking for young star talent along with draft capital. The downside of that approach is that the Bucks don’t have an incentive to bottom out, since they don’t have any of their first-round picks until 2031. The best course of action is to try to compete.

The league is in an era filled with parity. As a result, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for the Bucks. They could very well be in postseason contention next season, depending on the moves they make. Nonetheless, they will have to be significant rather than filling out the edges, which they have done in recent years.