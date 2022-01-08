“Boston Celtics are 8-13 in their last 21 games since trolling Russell Westbrook”: A Twitter user brings up a stat about Dennis Schroder and co’s struggles since making fun of the Lakers point guard

The Boston Celtics must regret the mockery they made of their rivals the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook for choosing Brodie and letting Dennis Schroder walk.

With just 2 games behind the midpoint of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Celtics are now 18-21, sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference with Thursday’s loss. The C’s are closer to a potential top-4 pick than a top-4 spot in the East.

Celtics first-year president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted earlier on Thursday that his team has “a lot to fix” but emphasized that he won’t make a move just to make a move.

Stevens told 98.5’s “Toucher and Rich” radio program that, “Ultimately, our driver has to be what helps us get into the mix to hang the next banner.”

Like the Lakers, their bitter rivals from the West, the Celtics are struggling to keep it going even after having a far younger and not at all less talented team than the Purple and Gold.

But they have failed to even sneak a few victories while losing games, unlike the LA team who somehow just manage to stay atop the .500 mark.

Since their matchup in mid-November, where the Celtics broadcasters decided to troll Russell Westbrook and the Lakers after blowing them apart by a scoreline of 130-108, the Boston team has struggled consistently to get a win.

The Boston Celtics regret trolling Russell Westbrook on live TV

Although the COVID-19 breakout played a massive part in how every team has performed in the past month or two, Celtics’ poor form has still raised concern over the team’s chemistry. It wasn’t the case until November when they were able to get a few more wins than losses. While doing so, they even went as far as to roast their rivals on the live broadcast.

This is an actual television chyron that ran tonight in Boston after former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had 21 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast and was a +12 in a win while Russell Westbrook had 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb and was -12 in a loss pic.twitter.com/4lIzF3J972 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

Since that mockery the tables have turned, the Celtics are 8-13 and the Lakers are 13-8 in 21 games. While LeBron James and Co have also found their first winning streak, winning four in a row, Jayson Tatum’s team is still looking for one.

Celtics 8-13 in their last 21 games btw pic.twitter.com/hMj7ZqufSE — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 7, 2022

And for that to happen, they might have to make some trades. Ironically, they will have to start the process with Dennis Schroder.