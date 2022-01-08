Basketball

” The Boston Celtics have a new boogeyman, his name is Evan Fournier!” – The New York Knicks guard has turned up big time in all the three games he’s played this season against his former employers

" The Boston Celtics have a new boogeyman, his name is Evan Fournier!" - The New York Knicks guard has turned up big time in all the three games he's played this season against his former employers
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Can't play better than Usman Khawaja": Michael Vaughan reacts to Usman Khawaja's twin centuries in Sydney Test
Next Article
"F*** you, mate. We’re going to beat ya": Shane Warne reveals his response to Salim Malik's $276,000 bribe to bowl poorly in 1994 Karachi Test
NBA Latest Post
" The Boston Celtics have a new boogeyman, his name is Evan Fournier!" - The New York Knicks guard has turned up big time in all the three games he's played this season against his former employers
” The Boston Celtics have a new boogeyman, his name is Evan Fournier!” – The New York Knicks guard has turned up big time in all the three games he’s played this season against his former employers

Evan Fournier really hates the Boston Celtics – it shows in his performances against them…