” The Boston Celtics have a new boogeyman, his name is Evan Fournier!” – The New York Knicks guard has turned up big time in all the three games he’s played this season against his former employers

Evan Fournier really hates the Boston Celtics – it shows in his performances against them

Evan Fournier is only a solid role player at best, having a career average of 14.3 points a game. But in the three games against the C’s in the 21-22 season so far, he’s been unstoppable. Playing like prime Larry Bird, the man is on a mission to show everyone in the city of Leprechauns why they were wrong in letting him go. It’s like how Buddy Hield goes off against the Lakers – it’s just a personal thing.

While Fournier never wanted to leave the club – the Boston Celtics thought otherwise. He openly went out to say he was happy to be in Boston and spoke to Brad Stevens about staying there long term. But the Celtics decided to go a different route and let him go, acquiring Josh Richardson instead.

The New York Knicks took the gamble and gave him the 4-year 78 million dollar contract, and Evan has been a decent option for them. However, when it comes to the games against the Celtics, he’s becoming a menace. He embodies the “And I took that personally” quote from Michael Jordan whenever he plays the C’s.

Evan Fournier this season Against the Celtics (3 games):

35.0 PPG

6.7 3PG

55.4 FG%

54.1 3P% Against everyone else:

11.7 PPG

2.3 3PG

38.6 FG%

35.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/tiPONu3RO5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 7, 2022

The Knicks fans hope Evan Fournier turns up like how he does against Boston for the rest of the games as well

The France version of Evan Fournier is nothing to be scoffed at. That is the version that has turned up each time the Knicks played the Celtics. The only problem for the Knicks is that that is only 4 games in a season. The rest of the games have been average at best, underwhelming throughout the rest of the 33 games in the season.

There is a solid player in him, and the Knicks need him to be the guy. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle seem to be having trouble finding their feet right now, and the Knicks are slipping down rapidly. They just made the playoffs last year, and it looks like it might have just been a one-time thing – with the way they are playing.

EVAN FOURNIER WENT OFF ON THE CELTICS 🤯 Comeback win for the Knicks at The Garden. pic.twitter.com/PXVDxWoG1K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2022

The Knicks fans are some of the most supportive fans in the league. They’ve not seen a championship in the city for almost 50 years, but they still are the same passionate fans backing their team. Hope Fournier and the other step up and give them something to cheer about this season as well.

