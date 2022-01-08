“Why are you even thinking about splitting up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?!”: Jalen Rose airs out his frustrations regarding latest trade rumors around the Celtics

Jalen Rose shows his frustration at Celtics over rumors of breaking duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the near future

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics haven’t exactly had the best season thus far.

The team currently sits an abysmal 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 18-21, which is good for 11th. The team has also lost 6 of its last 10 games and is even on a 2 game losing streak at the moment.

With all this going down, as you’d expect, things are far from calm in the Celtics camp. In fact, rumors about the team breaking up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are louder than ever before. And with the situation at hand, fans have been inclined to believe that sending one of them away is the best way forward.

However, it seems that Jalen Rose believes that these rumors are less than reasonable. And for the reasons he states, frankly, we can’t help but agree with him.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Jalen Rose believes Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

And no, he didn’t say that the two duos play off each other in the same way.

Actually, rather than us explain it, how about we let the former NBA player explain what he means, on his own?

Take a peek at the clip in the tweet below.

“[Celtics] Don’t panic! You don’t break up Tatum and Brown. … You be patient and you find a way to build around those guys” —@JalenRose on the Celtics’ recent struggles pic.twitter.com/Jy1uATp8nK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 8, 2022

So simply put, Rose believes that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need to be surrounded by the right team, and system, something we couldn’t agree more with.

At the end of the day, getting one of these two players is rare enough. But, getting both of them as a duo? Yeah, the Celtics must consider themselves really, really lucky.

Figuring out how everything fits together has so far proven to be a very frustrating piece of the puzzle. However, splitting up this duo would be throwing all the potential they have together. And given what they’ve already shown the world in their time together, we don’t think that’s quite the right way to go.

We hope the Celtics figure that out soon, for your sakes, Boston fans.

