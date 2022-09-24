Boston Celtics starter snitched on Ime Udoka’s alleged relationship with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch; per Nia Long’s camp

Which Boston Celtics player snitched on Ime Udoka? We don’t know yet, but apparently, he is a starter as per Nia Long’s camp.

Boy, the sheer amount of chaotic news that is leaking out of the Boston Celtics camp does not seem to stop. This time, we learned that a player snitched on Udoka.

As per insider sources in Nia Long’s camp, the story goes that the Boston Celtics staff and players were well aware of the affair for months. While the affair was said to have been consensual, the Celtics suspending him means there’s more to it than meets the eye.

So, why did a consensual affair get such backlash? Well, it is due to the fact that Ime has been accused of many more things. This was just the tip of the iceberg.

And to top it all off, there is now fresh news that a Boston Celtics player, who is allegedly a starter was the cause of the mayhem. He went and snitched about Udoka to the front office after feeling jealous of the head coach.

There are rumors that his alleged affair was with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, who is the wife of Celtics vice president Patrick Lynch.

Also read: Ime Udoka’s alleged affair was with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, wife of Celtics VP Patrick Lynch

Suspended for entire NBA season “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Ime Udoka says after he was suspended as the Boston Celtics head coach for the entire 2022-23 season. (via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/PFZoOMySpC — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) September 23, 2022

Ime Udoka issues an apology but the mist around his affair and suspension is still thick

While an apology may not fix the issues, at least Udoka has spoken out about it. Despite that, as the story still has a few more legs to run, we have to take a look at all rumors and see which puzzle piece fits the best.

Right now, the latest potential piece to come across our desk is the one that alleges a Boston Celtics starter snitched on Udoka out of jealousy and angst. While we are not exactly sure how to verify the authenticity, it did come from Nia Long’s side, so there is some veracity to it.

What do you think? Which Boston Celtics player could have been the snitch? Do you think there’s more to Udoka’s story than meets the eye?

Also read: Who is Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s fiance comes to the fore amid cheating scandals