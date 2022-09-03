“Both sides of my brain are unlocked!”: Kyrie Irving explains a tough shot from the 2016 Finals, talks about being Ambidextrous

Nets’ Kyrie Irving joins Maverick Carter and Drew Barrymore on ‘The Shop’ where they discuss his unbelievable shot from the 2016 Finals

NBA players are professional athletes that dedicate a large part of their life to get to the point where they can play professionally. They gain their skills through all the hard work and countless hours in the gym. Kyrie Irving is no different. The 6’2 guard has put thousands of hours in the gym, and developed a bag so deep, that most players can’t even think of matching the same.

Kyrie is a gifted scorer. The man can take the ball through a crowd of defenders and either drive to the hoop, or he can pull up and shoot from the three. However, what makes him really exciting is his ability to handle the ball so well, and his crafty finishes at the hoop.

In 2016, even though LeBron James was accredited with winning the Cavaliers their first title, Kyrie had an equally big role. While on ‘The Shop’, Maverick Carter discussed about a shot from the Finals.

Kyrie Irving calls being ambidextrous as unlocking both sides of his brain

Kyrie Irving was on ‘The Shop’ this week, along with other guests such as Idris Elba, Drew Barrymore, Paul Rabil, Paul Rivera, and Maverick Carter. There they discussed quite a few things, including the pressures of being drafted by Cleveland, handling media attention, and more.

Maverick Carter then brought up how he and LeBron James often discuss a shot Kyrie made. Irving asked whether it was the left hand floater, to which Carter elaborated and said, ‘left hand floater off the baseline with the angle.’ Carter was genuinely in awe, and asked what made him think of taking that shot.

Irving replied and said,

“Catholic school didn’t let me stay left-handed. I was getting slapped on my hands for writing left-handed. That was old school, this was in ’96.”

Carter: “Do you write lefty?”

Irving: “Yeah, I can do both!”

Drew Barrymore chimed in and asked how does it feel to put a ball in his left hand, to which Kyrie said it felt natural. She then asked if he was ambidextrous.

Kyrie replied,

“Yeah, both sides of my brain are unlocked, if you’re asking.”

.@KyrieIrving‘s always been nice with the left ✋🏾 But there’s one specific left-handed bucket of Kyrie’s that @KingJames and @MavCarter still talk about 👀 New episode of #TheShop out NOW: https://t.co/FEUyNeYJBQ pic.twitter.com/JXo3Es3bvw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 2, 2022

Well, we’ve seen Kyrie and his ‘unlocked’ brain make quite some claims. However, him being ambidextrous sure does explain why his handles seem so natural and smooth.