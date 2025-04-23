“Boy You Ain’t Watching The Games”: Kevin Garnett Calls Out Paul Pierce For His Lakers-Wolves Take

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are enjoying every series. The longtime friends broke down a number of matchups from the opening round on the latest edition of KG Certified. That included the duo reviewing the Lakers battling the Timberwolves, a series that seems like a tough one to call, especially if Pierce isn’t watching the games.

Advertisement

The NBA legends tend to agree on a lot of things — who will win the Wolves and Lakers series isn’t one of them. “I got the Lakers in 5,” said Pierce with confidence. KG immediately shot that prediction down. “Man f**k that,” he shouted, before pointing out Wolves star Anthony Edwards being a key factor. “I hope he is chirping, I hope the whole Wolves chirping,” added Garnett.

If you thought KG was done there…you’d be wrong. “The Wolves gonna be on boy. They finna walk through.” Pierce tried to retort by pointing out how the Lakers would play against Rudy Gobert. “Rudy gonna be out there,” fired back Garnett before hitting Pierce with a verbal haymaker.

“Boy you ain’t be watching the games boy,” he quipped. It was at this point that Pierce finally got a word in. “They a good young team they just not ready for this yet,” The Truth stated. Garnett scoffed at the statement. “You act like the Lakers the Celtics,” fired back KG.

This duo is unmatched 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GIV3GtX8o5 — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) April 22, 2025

The Wolves are a scary team. Few have played better all year than Ant. Now that players like Julius Randle and Naz Reid are stepping up, the West does have to keep its eyes open. Minnesota sure as heck handled the Lakers in Game 1, but will LeBron and Luka be able to respond?

Who would Kevin Garnett root for if the Celtics and Timberwolves met in the Finals?

A big reason KG is so hyped on the Wolves is because he was one for most of his career. It wasn’t until the latter half that he decided to jump ship to Boston, the team that finally brought him a ring in 2009.

Regardless, a hypothetical Wolves vs. Celtics NBA Finals has been pitched to Garnett before, with the question being simple: who would he root for? The 15-time All-Star gave that answer during a 2024 interview with the Ticket and Truth podcast.

“I’m the only one here qualified to be in this position, to hold the position that I have,” Garnett said. “I’m 50/50. I love-love. I’m the only one that can sit here in the middle and root for both. I’m the only one that can do that, in the world. Me.”

“Y’all can’t tell me what side to be on,” he added. “I’m both sides… I’m part wolf, part Celtic.”

Well, at least we cleared that up. Here’s a better question. Who would KG say the same thing if the Brooklyn Nets ever made it to the NBA Finals? Probably not. Regardless, Garnett’s 2025 Wolves might make him finally confront this possibility.