Following Kobe Bryant’s 2017 Precedent, Kyrie Irving Gets Mobbed by Chinese Fans During His $64 Billion Brand’s Tour

After exiting Nike last year, Kyrie Irving is on a brand tour to China for his new collaboration with the $8 billion sports giant ANTA Sports. And the warm welcome gesture of Chinese fans gave a deja vu moment. Something similar happened with the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant years ago, on his 2017 shoe tour to China. ‘Clutchpoints’ posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Kyrie Irving being received in a similar way by Chinese fans.

Advertisement

Nike cut ties with the Dallas Mavericks guard last year in December amidst controversy, when Irving posted a link to a book and movie on social media containing antisemitic sentiments. The company said, in its official statement, that in their view, Kyrie went over the line with his actions and they don’t abide by it. Following that, Irving joined ANTA Sports later in July and is furthering his relationship with them amidst a warm welcome from his fans in China.

Chinese fans mob Kyrie Irving on his promotional tour for ANTA

Kyrie Irving is on a six-day promotional tour to China for his new shoe with ANTA. The Maverick has nine shoes in his previous collaboration with Nike and is an impressive shoe designer himself. He takes immense pride in designing his own shoes with some of the most innovative designs.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Irving was leading the Nike shoe sales with over four million units sold in his journey with the brand. And now, he begins his new journey with a new relationship. The video shared by ClutchPoints shows the love and respect the guard received on his arrival in China,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1703634966909755833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The warm welcome by the fans was rather reminiscent of a similar event that happened in 2017 with his mentor when Kobe Bryant set foot in the country. Bryant signed with the NBA China and Mission Hills to open the country’s first basketball school. Fans mobbed the Lakers legend in a similar fashion which happened with the Mavericks guard recently. Kobe shared a great relationship with Irving, however, it didn’t stop the mentor from trash-talking Irving once.

Kobe Bryant once told Irving that the Warriors would win the 2016 NBA title

This goes back to Kobe Bryant’s final clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 season. Irving met his idol Kobe Bryant before the matchup, where he brutally predicted that Stephen Curry-led Warriors would win the Championship.

The then-Cavs star was infuriated at Bryant’s statement and even clapped back at the Lakers legend. However, apart from the on-court rivalry, the two had a very cordial relationship, maybe because the legend saw a similar competitive hunger in Irving when he challenged Bryant for a one-on-one matchup. The two were together on the Team USA roster of 2011.