Shaquille O’Neal ‘Shaqtin’ makes an appearance at Eurobasket as Domantas Sabonis deeply embarasses Bosnian star

Domantas Sabonis and his teammate make sure there is a moment that the Bosnian team most certainly won’t want to see

The FIBA world cup qualifiers have been taking place off late, and my, my are they a doosie!

You have stars like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic consistently be great for their nation, and use all their talent to lead the way. And then there are other stars as well that aren’t quite superstar level but are still fighting tooth and all to have their nation in the World cup next year.

Domantas Sabonis is one of those in the second category, just trying his best to get his team to the world stage. And we have to say, there have been some funny moments coming out from his level of effort.

Confused as to what we mean?

Allow us to explain.

Domantas Sabonis and his teammate have team Bosnia blushing has a man’s staredown turns goofy real quick

When it comes to the sport of basketball, the art of a stare-down is a pretty important one.

Any time you dunk on somebody, you stare them down. Any time you block somebody, you stare them down. Frankly, any time you bust a move to embarrass an opponent of yours, you stare them down.

This isn’t just a local concept either, as the people of Bosnia clearly know it as well. The only problem is, one of them used it perhaps just a tad bit too early.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

If Shaquille O’Neal was doing any sort of program on the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, he’d probably bring back Shaqtin-A-Fool just for this hilarious lowlight.

As for the Bosnian… sorry.

