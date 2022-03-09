Is Devin Booker playing vs the Miami Heat tonight?: Reports claim some highly encouraging news on Suns star ahead of matchup vs Jimmy Butler and co.

Will Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker be available for selection in the upcoming game vs the Miami Heat?

Devin Booker has been one of the best, if not the best players available on the Phonix Suns’ roster for a while now.

The superstar has stepped up for his team over and over again this season and is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field, and 36.8% from beyond the arc. And this is exactly why it felt like a total gut-punch for the Suns when it was announced that the player would be forced to enter health and safety protocols.

Booker has now missed Phoenix’s last 4 games, where the team has gone 3-1. But, while that is a relatively good record, during their upcoming match vs the Miami Heat, they’re going to need all the firepower they can get.

With that in mind, will Devin Booker be able to play for the Suns during this upcoming blockbuster matchup?

Devin Booker will be available to play during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat

Good news, Suns fans!

Suns’ Devin Booker Exits Protocols, Set To Play https://t.co/49x2yubwax pic.twitter.com/VI77rZJQ5O — Hoops Wire (@WireHoops) March 9, 2022

After serving 4 days in health and safety protocols, Devin Booker has finally been allowed to exit them, which means he will be available for selection against the Miami Heat. And it’s a good thing too.

The team from South Beach has won 8 of its last 10 games, even winning the last 3 on the bounce.

If the Suns are truly to beat this team, they will need Devin Booker firing on all cylinders. So being able to get him back serves as a massive, massive boost for them.

