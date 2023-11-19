Brandin Podziemski Eye Injury: When Did the Warriors Rookie Get the ‘Nasty’ Cut Near His Left Eye?

Brandin Podziemski has been turning heads after his career-high 23-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves recently. The Golden State Warriors needed someone to step up to the plate after both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were ejected in the opening minutes of the game. Podziemski held the reins of a Dubs team already weakened by the absence of their centerpiece, Stephen Curry, and kept them in the game till the very end on a losing effort. But how did he get the cut near his left eye?

After his heroics on the court against the Timberwolves, fans were curious about a noticeable cut near the Warriors rookie’s left eye. Podziemski incurred the cut close to his eye during his G-League game against the Stockton Kings on the 11th of November. The 20-year-old recorded 24 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors to a 125-115 victory in their G-League season opener.

According to a tweet from the Dubs’ official subreddit, Podz left the game after incurring an eye injury. “Brandin Podziemski down on the court, gets up with help and walks off. Bleeding from his left face/eye area. Definitely got his bell rung,” the X-post read.

Later on, Warriors beat reporter Dalton Johnson reported that the rookie is already back in an empty Chase Center to get some shots up. “Brandin Podziemski is already back at Chase Center, cut left eye and all,” Johnson wrote on his X post, which also featured a selfie from Podziemski with a visible cut by the side of his left eye.

Brandin Podziemski has been a good pick for the Warriors

The Dubs selected Podziemski as the 19th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Since then, the rookie has been nothing short of impressive. Not only has he shown up on the court during games, but his team-centered mindset and willingness to learn have impressed the Warriors’ coaching staff.

In fact, Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr was so impressed by the youngster’s performance that he promised him minutes from now on. However, Podziemski will have to take a back seat with Stephen Curry returning to the squad after a two-game hiatus due to knee soreness.

The Warriors are currently undergoing a rough patch, having lost a few games in a row in Curry’s absence. They are currently 10th on the Western Conference table with a record of 6-8. Podziemski will be keen on helping out the Dubs core in their attempt to make the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference.