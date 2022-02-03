“Ja Morant and Co walked inside the Garden and took over the Garden!!”: Grizzlies topple the Knicks at MSG despite an inefficient night for their two top scorers

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies announce themselves at the Madison Square Garden, by thrashing Knicks on their own court and then on social media.

The Memphis Grizzlies might become a team that has one of the best turnaround seasons in NBA history if they continue playing basketball at this level. Starting their 2021-22 season with a W/L record of 9-10, the Grizzlies have now gone 27-8.

Their 36-18 record now, makes them the 3rd best team in the league. This team might just be the most complete team in the NBA right now along with the Phoenix Suns.

Even injuries haven’t affected them because of their depth. First, with Ja Morant missing 12-straight games after that initial 9-10 run, the Grizzlies won 10 out of those 12. Then Dillon Brooks missing 19 games after Ja’s comeback didn’t shake them off from their strides either. They have won 15 of those 19.

Playing several games with the team’s two top players going in out of line-up can’t be managed without considerable losses, ask the LA Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. But Taylor Jenkins’ young ballers have not budged.

While Julius Randle’s team was trying to build on their Monday night trashing of the Sacramento Kings, the Grizzlies were trying to bounce off their OT loss against the Sixers from that same night.

The latter team was much more determined and hence ended up winning by 120-108 scoreline, letting everyone in the Mecca of Basketball know who they are.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies announce themselves at the Garden

Every basketball player loves to play in the Madison Square Garden, but when you’re playing for a winning team and get to play the New York Knicks at their home, the feeling gets surreal. The young Grizzlies did not hesitate under the spotlight. They didn’t stay quiet even after the game.

walk in the garden, take over the garden. bing bong. pic.twitter.com/J3g2LLI0vX — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 3, 2022

While Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, two of the teams’ leading scorers found it tough to get going, shooting a combined 13-for-45 from the field, the Grizzlies tightened up their defense with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading them from the front.

The 22-year-old had 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2-blocks, an assist, and a steal. He shot above 57% both from the field and the perimeter, taking care of the business for the Grizzlies when its top scorers weren’t hitting the shots quite well.

The 6’11 forward had his leader giving shout-outs to him for the Defensive Player of the Year award after the game.

“Make sure you hear me loud and clear right now,” said Morant, who also said Bane should be this year’s Most Improved Player. “[The] Defensive Player of the Year is sitting to the left of me right now. We was on ESPN tonight – I hope you’re all watching this interview and actually giving my dog some credit, some recognition for how he’s playing on the defensive end, as well as on the offensive end. I feel like there’s not too many bigs in the league who can do both as good as he’s doing, so there y’all go.”

The first time All-Star continued his teammates’ praise, reminding everyone that he’s guarding some MVP candidates, “Look who he’s guarding. He’s having different matchups. He had Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. He had [Nikola] Jokic. Tonight he had Julius Randle. He’s able to guard guards out on the perimeter. And they’re not scoring. So, I think that’s pretty much what it is.”

These young guns are surely not shy or either on big stages or speaking their heart out on a microphone. With Ja also throwing, “What happened? Who won?” on ESPN crew for subbing their game for the Knicks-Heat game, we know who is going to be the new King in the NBA for years to come.