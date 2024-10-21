Brandon Jennings Snubs Rajon Rondo While Crowning Himself As The Best ‘Guard’ Out Of Oak Hill

The Oak Hill Academy in Virginia boasts a long list of illustrious alumni, and a basketball legacy that’s matched by few other schools. Many NBA players including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Brandon Jennings, Rajon Rondo, and Stephen Jackson have graduated from the high school.

It is, obviously, a tough task to pick the best among the greats who have come out of Oak Hill. Jennings begs to differ, and believes he is the best when it comes to guards.

The 35-year-old was asked about where he stands among other Oak Hill alumni during his appearance on Dwight Howard’s Above The Rim with DH 12 podcast. Among point guards, Rondo would give him a run for his money on any given day. However, Jennings confidently put himself above him.

Jennings moved to Oak Hill from Dominguez High School in Compton right before his junior year. In 2006-07, he led the team to a 41-1 record run. So, the claim isn’t unfounded.

He said, “I’m not the best point guard, I’m the best guard. I believe I’m the best guard to ever come out of Oak Hill. Just rolling out the ball, yeah, I’m the best guard ever. 35 a game and I was also the Naismith [Prep] Player of the Year…That’s why I said Rondo the point guard for sure but I feel like I’m the better guard than any of them.”

In his final year, Jennings averaged 35.5 points per game, setting the school record for most points in a season with 1,312. He received several awards, and was touted as the #1 prospect by ESPNU and Scout.com. Rondo, on the other hand, averaged 21 points per game in his senior year.

Jennings was considered one of the best talents in the country while on the cusp of turning pro. But he couldn’t fulfill his full potential in the big arena.

He joined the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009 and ended playing for different franchises in a nine-year NBA career with diminishing returns at best. A career average of 14.1 points per game is clearly a sign of him struggling as a pro. All the more glaring considering his great high school and college numbers.

Rondo, meanwhile, had a different trajectory to his NBA career. He became a two-time NBA champion with two different teams (the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the LA Lakers in 2020). He was also a four-time All-Star, and 2010 steals leader.

As far as pro career stats are concerned, Rondo stands out a clear winner. However, Jennings was talking in terms of skill, a subjective point of argument that can never be settled without raising eyebrows. Then again, if skill doesn’t translate to performance, it does not serve its purpose, does it?

Rondo didn’t name Jennings on his Oak Hill starting 5

With a legacy as rich as Oak Hill, there would be many omissions if one picks a starting 5 of the best. Rondo, while making an appearance on All the Smoke podcast, hosted by a fellow Oak Hill alumni, Stephen Jackson, named his starters from the high school.

The 38-year-old said, “Let’s go, starting five, I’m gonna have to go with…Let’s go with Jerry Stackhouse, Josh Smith, Carmelo [Anthony, Ron Mercer…oh then me. I would love to play with them. But I mean, if not me, I might have to go with a bigger lineup.”

Rondo didn’t put Durant on his starting 5 because he didn’t graduate from Oak Hill. Though he did not include Jennings, he gave him a shout out saying he is one of the best to come out of Oak Hill.