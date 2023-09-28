“Breakup with Chiefs Star Travis Kelce”: $5.1 Billion Worth Businessman ‘Strongly Urges’ Taylor Swift to Date Mavericks Player After Being Mesmerized by Her Popularity

Worth a whopping $5.1 billion, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take. Speaking about a range of topics, he also surprisingly ended up talking about American popstar Taylor Swift, who has recently been rumored to be dating NFL star Travis Kelce. Well aware of the kind of attention that Taylor Swift and her presence adds to the entire organization, Cuban effectively invited Taylor to date one of his Dallas Mavericks players instead. The video was shared on Twitter by Clutchpoints.

Advertisement

The popstar’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player has led to an increased interest in not just Kelce, but his team and the NFL as well. Talking about her impact on the economy, Cuban said that he had a range of good-looking players who would love to date the 33-year-old singer.

Mark Cuban wants Taylor Swift to date one of his Dallas Mavericks players

Speaking about Swift’s relationship with Kelce, Cuban claimed that her mere presence added value to economies. He addressed Taylor Swift as the most popular artist on the planet and had an interesting proposition for her. As per him, the dating rumors are true.

Advertisement

Cuban joked that he had a range of good-looking, single guys playing for his team in Dallas. He claimed that Taylor should break up with Kelce, and said that he had “got her.”:

“Like literally, she impacts economies when she brings her tour to a city,” Cuban said on ESPN First Take, via ClutchPoints. “She is literally the most popular artist on the planet right now, not even close. So what I’m going to tell ya, Taylor, if you are listening sorry Travis, break up with him. I got a bunch of good looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu, I gotchu.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1707422375296250325?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Needless to say, Cuban was merely joking and only wanted to talk about the kind of economic benefit that Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has resulted in. Swift’s presence at Kelce’s games tends to create increased attention, leading to higher viewership from people all over the world.

Travis Kelce effectively confirmed dating rumors with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has not been shy about his relationship with Taylor Swift. Initially joking about being linked to the pop star, Kelce has confirmed that he had been flirting with her.

Advertisement

What’s more, his brother, Jason Kelce, also seemed to wish them the best of luck and claimed to not be sure of what was happening. Swift has become a regular presence at Kelce’s games, and he had previously attended a concert of the artist as well.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxdpxcmu0RA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Travis had apparently made a special bracelet that he wanted to give her. However, despite failing, things eventually worked out, and the two seem to be extremely happy together for the time being.