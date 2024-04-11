“Mark Cuban Doesn’t Know Anything About Basketball”: Dirk Nowitzki ‘Hilariously’ Fires Shots After Luka Doncic Take

Kevin Hart recently hosted NBA Unplugged which was telecasting the Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat clash. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki also made an appearance at one point in the broadcast. Hart couldn’t help but ask the Mavericks legends about the claims Mark Cuban made a few days ago with respect to Luka Doncic having the potential of being the franchise’s greatest player. Responding to comments, Nowitzki hilariously took shots at Cuban before agreeing with the team owner.

Almost two weeks ago, on an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Mark Cuban claimed that Luka Doncic had the potential to dethrone Dirk Nowitzki as the greatest player in franchise history.

“No disrespect to Dirk … but Dirk will be the first one to tell you Luka is better,” Cuban claimed.

When Kevin Hart asked Dirk for a response, the Hall-Of-Famer jokingly claimed that the multi-billionaire knew nothing about basketball.

“The good thing is that Mark doesn’t know anything about basketball,” Nowitzki joked.

After admitting that he was simply “kidding”, the German superstar did claim that Cuban was accurate with his assessment of Doncic’s career trajectory. Further speaking about the difference in skillset, the 2011 champ revealed that he wasn’t capable of pulling off the kind of things that Doncic does. Being self-critical, Nowitzki, who stated he was merely a decent scorer, confessed that the Slovenian had the better “package” between the two.

“Kidding. Mark’s my guy I got to say he’s spot-on. What Luka is doing… I was never capable of doing honestly… The kid has a way better package than I ever had,” Dirk said.

Dirk Nowitzki is often regarded as one of the greatest shooting big men in NBA history. Over the course of an illustrious 21-year career, the 7-footer also won an MVP, championship, and Finals MVP. However, Luka Doncic might just dethrone Nowitzki by the end of his career.

In only the first six seasons of his career, the 6ft 7” guard has lodged better stats – 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, per Basketball Reference – than Nowitzki. Further, the former Real Madrid superstar has also received five All-Star nods, four All-NBA selections (five after the regular season concludes), and led the Mavs to a Western Conference Finals.

With Doncic averaging better stats every year, along with the Texas side improving their record consistently, he will inevitably win an MVP in the future. It is also pretty safe to assume that Luka will be the Finals MVP if and when the Mavericks win the title.