Travis Kelce Finally Addresses Taylor Swift Dating Rumors; “I Threw the Ball in Her Court”

As soon as Travis Kelce returned to the field for the Kansas City Chiefs after missing their opening game, the NFL world has been completely fixated upon his and Taylor Swift‘s alleged affair, and finally, fans have an official word on the rumors from the superstar Tight End himself.

Advertisement

Travis, who once accepted returning utterly disappointed as he couldn’t give his number to Swift, recently went on The Pat McAfee Show to provide fans with some credible information on the issue and needless to say, die hard admirers of the star TE were left thoroughly amused.

Travis Kelce Drops a Major Update Regarding Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis Kelce candidly remarked, “I threw it out there; I threw the ball in her court,” referring to Swift. “And I told her you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead, to see which one’s more lit,” Travis said to McAfee. Post that, a smiling Travis added, “so, we’ll see what happens in the near future.” Listening to Kelce, McAfee shouted “Travis, alright”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxdpxcmu0RA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Previously, Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, had added to the intrigue by jokingly affirming the dating rumors during a radio interview with WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia on Wednesday. He said, “I think they’re doing great, and I hope this thing goes a mile no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WIPMorningShow/status/1704466018662334974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the new comments from Travis on McAfee’s show seemed to validate the possibility of the TE’s deeper conne­ction with Taylor Swift. After Travis had claimed that his attempts to hand Taylor his number were unsuccessful, this recent update certainly comes as a refresher.

Travis Kelce Once Failed to Give Taylor Swift His Number

In a July episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce had revealed a humorous and somewhat disappointing encounter he had at a Taylor Swift concert. Known for his popularity among women, Travis attended Swift’s concert hoping to hand her a unique friendship bracelet with the intention of giving her his phone number.

Advertisement

However, he learned that Taylor Swift refrains from engaging in conversations before or after her shows. Apparently, it’s a way to protect her vocal cords. As expected, Travis couldn’t help but express his disappointment, saying, “So I was a little b*tthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

His brother Jason Kelce, had then teased Travis by saying she “just didn’t want to talk” to him in good spirits. However, Travis’ latest comments do suggest that they might well be on a path towards becoming more than just friends.