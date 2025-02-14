Brian Windhorst Baffled by OKC Doubters, Adamant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Led Thunder Can Compete in the West

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have steamrolled through the competition en route to a league-best 44-10 record. However, many people somehow don’t view the Thunder as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst can’t believe the skepticism toward OKC.

In the 2023-24 season, the Thunder shocked the NBA with their surge to the top of the conference. They captured the top seed in the West, finishing with a 57-25 record, a 17-win increase from the previous year. But there were weak spots in their roster, which the Mavericks exploited in their semifinal series. OKC made patched those areas in the offseason and is now reaping the benefits.

The addition of Isaiah Hartenstein added much-needed depth to their interior. Thunder general manager, Sam Presti also landed one of the best defenders in the league in Alex Caruso. These additions, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s continuous ascension as a superstar, have elevated the Thunder as giants in the NBA.

In a guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Windhorst came to OKC’s defense. He said,

“I routinely hear from players behind the scenes, I hear it from agents, I hear it from team executives. Who are like, ‘They’re great but could they actually win three rounds in the West?’ And I say, ‘Yeah! Yeah, they can.'”

.@windhorstespn doesn’t understand the skeptics of the Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/NKyQDgp9ih — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 14, 2025



In Windhorst’s eyes, the Thunder are a near-perfect example of versatility within an NBA team and points out that they hold the best defensive rating in the NBA. Although they are loaded with defensive talent, he praises Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to lead the team.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a reliable scorer, while also holding his own on defense. His consistency is a major reason he is the frontrunner for the MVP award. However, SGA isn’t solely carrying this team on his back, and Windhorst believes OKC will embarrass doubters.

Bobby Marks believes the Thunder haven’t reached their final gear

It’s scary to imagine that a team that is 44-10 hasn’t reached their full potential. However, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks is on the same page as Windhorst regarding the Thunder as contenders. He even went a step further claiming the Thunder still have more in the tank, saying,

“It’s because Chet Holmgren has only played 13 games. They haven’t had a healthy Alex Caruso. When this team is healthy and fully developed, it’s not just about this year. This team is going to be a terror for the foreseeable future.”

Oklahoma City’s rebuild is the blueprint for every rebuilding team. Their team is still extremely young and they have a plethora of draft picks to use to expand their roster. However, their intentions aren’t to just win in the future, they are doing what they can to win now.