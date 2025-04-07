Days After Luka Doncic’s Abysmal Performance, ESPN Insider Warns League About Dangerous Lakers

Luka Doncic reminded the basketball world how special he is on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers went into Oklahoma City and picked up a statement blowout 126-99 win over the top-seeded Thunder. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst raises concerns for the rest of the league on behalf of the threat the Lakers pose as contenders.

It took the Slovenian star some time to acclimate himself with his new team. However, it seems he has found his groove at the perfect time. Doncic finished with a game-high 30 points along with seven rebounds and six assists against OKC. This stellar performance comes only days after a disappointing outing versus the Warriors.

In that game, the 26-year-old struggled to find a rhythm. He put up only 19 points on 6-17 shooting from the field in the losing effort. His ability to turn things around quickly against the best team in the NBA isn’t something to take lightly.

Brian Windhorst took to ESPN’s Get Up to rave about the Lakers’ dominant road win in Oklahoma City. Highlighting what it means for their hopes of a deep playoff run.

“[The Lakers] are in a tremendous position to get the number three seed,” Windhorst said. “I can’t emphasize how important the number three seed is. This week has a tough schedule but I love their chances.”

This victory gave the Lakers a two-game lead for the third seed. If they can hold on to that spot it would mean they would face off against a Rockets team in the first round. Although Houston has had an amazing season, the experience of the Lakers would be difficult to overcome.

The variable of LeBron James will always pose a threat to an opposing team. However, the addition of Doncic, who is notorious for being a playoff riser adds another dimension to this team. As a result, he will be key in LA’s playoff hopes.

Doncic holds the keys to the Lakers championship aspirations

Just a season ago, Doncic led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they fell short losing to the Celtics in five games. Regardless, Doncic’s ability to take over games on the biggest stage will be instrumental in the Lakers’ hopes for a deep run.

His performance against the Thunder signalled many good things as the playoffs near. Doncic had struggled with his patented step-back three-pointer since joining the Lakers. On multiple occasions, he was able to create enough separation to knock rain threes over OKC’s big men.

The Thunder are by far the best defensive team in the NBA, but that didn’t stop the Lakers from picking them apart. They showed that they match up extremely well with the youthful group. If the playoff bracket stands, the two teams would be on a collision course for a Western Conference Finals bout.