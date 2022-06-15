“Brian Windhorst, how dare you Andrew Wiggins’ performance a chequebook win?!”: NBA Twitter rages as senior ESPN writer makes outrageous claim about the Warriors

NBA Twitter rages as a senior ESPN writer makes an outrageous statement, tries to take away credit from Andrew Wiggins

Last night, the Golden State Warriors broke the trend and finally won an odd-numbered game in the 2022 NBA Finals. With this win, they maximized their home court advantage and secured a 3-2 lead in the Finals. The Warriors were dominant right from the start, but the Celtics came rushing back in the 3rd and completed a 22-point turnaround.

However, the Warriors didn’t give up on the fight and took home the 104-94 win. Andrew Wiggins was huge last night. The former #1 pick scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the team. With Stephen Curry struggling last night, the Dubs needed someone to step up and Wiggins did just that.

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins to me was what I was to Michael Jordan”: When Kobe Bryant was enamored by how the future Warriors star reflected his own play as a Lakers rookie

With this win, the Warriors are now just one win away from winning their 4th title in 8 years. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst tried taking away credit from the players and assigning it to the owner’s cheque books instead.

“They have a $340 million payroll, you just don’t have to beat the Warriors on the court, you gotta beat their checkbook…this was a checkbook win for the Warriors” pic.twitter.com/3OzI3Jc0pX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 14, 2022

NBA Twitter rages about Windhorst’s statement, demands credit for Andrew Wiggins

Playing in the NBA Finals is a big achievement on its own. Taking your team on your back and leading them to a win? That’s something one wouldn’t forget in their lifetime. Andrew Wiggins did the same last night. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst tried taking away credit from Wigs and giving it to the owners. He claimed it was the cheque book that resulted in the win. Here’s why he’s wrong. One, most of the players getting big bucks on the Warriors roster are players they’d drafted on their own. The only one in the top-8 paid players who wasn’t drafted by the Dubs is Wiggins.

NBA Twitter also had things to say about the same.

I can’t believe this was said. https://t.co/n6aSoOHJvx — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 14, 2022

Windhorst shouldn’t be commenting on anything other than snacks — O🅿️timistic Warriors fan (@GoIdenState) June 14, 2022

Warriors DRAFTED Steph, Klay, Dray, Looney, Poole. Traded for Wiggins who at the time everyone said was one of the worst contracts in the league. Every other team had the chance to pick up Gary Payton II who took the last roster spot. Respectfully, GTFOH — Jimmy Fox (@IamJimmyFox) June 14, 2022

Yes, it’s absolutely the Warriors fault that they aren’t cheap, like every other billionaire owners, and actually PAY to HAVE and KEEP TALENT. It isn’t the organizations’ fault that they will go above and beyond to ensure success. Is that not the goal in sports-to WIN??? — Ayrthon (@ayrthonupnext) June 14, 2022

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins is playing like how Jaylen Brown should be!”: Bill Simmons livid as his Celtics underperform yet again in Game 5 to Warriors as they take a commanding 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

It was an L take by Windhorst, and frankly one expects better from a person at his position.