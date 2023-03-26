“Never Been A Moment Where Devin Booker Hasn’t Been Aggressive”: Monty Williams Lauds Suns Guard Amid Hot Streak

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

After going winless in their latest 3-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns took on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Footprint Center. With Devin Booker and co. missing out on the services of Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, the Sixers were the favorites to win the contest.

However, after witnessing 14 lead changes and 14 ties, Monty Williams’ boys managed to grab a much-needed 125-105 win.

While the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey recorded a combined 65 points and 17 rebounds, it still wasn’t enough, as D-Book’s 29-point outing eclipsed the duo’s performance.

Monty Williams believes Devin Booker is always aggressive

Playing a team-high 31:39 minutes, the Suns’ star guard managed to lodge 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 50/50/100 shooting split.

Devin Booker SHOWED OUT in the Suns’ victory vs. the Sixers 💥 29 points

5 assists 9-of-18 FG

2-of-4 3PT

9-of-9 FT pic.twitter.com/dcDm7jbTp9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, Booker is currently on an impressive scoring run.

Despite helping the Arizona-based franchise only go 6-6 in March, the 26-year-old has been a straight-up bucket. After recording merely 23.3 points in February, the former Kentucky Wildcat has put up 33.4 points this month.

After the game, PHX’s head coach was asked for his opinion on Book’s “aggressive” mentality. Candidly, Williams stated that the 6-foot-5 star has always been aggressive.

Monty Williams on whether he thinks Devin Booker has been more aggressive attacking lately: “I don’t know if there’s ever been a moment or a minute in his life where he hasn’t been aggressive.” — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 26, 2023

D-Book’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Devin has been the best player on this roster, leading the Suns to the 4th best record in the Western Conference.

With the race to clinch a playoff berth becoming tougher, Booker has elevated his game at the perfect time.

Devin Booker in the month of March is averaging 33.8 ppg on 67.5 TS%. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) March 26, 2023

Having played 47 games, the 3-time All-Star has been averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. Indeed, a 2nd career selection to the All-NBA Team is possible for the Suns’ leader.