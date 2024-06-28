Brian Windhorst Reminisces LeBron James’ Reasoning Behind Naming Bronny ‘LeBron James Jr.’

The NBA world was all aware of LeBron James‘ dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA. And the Lakers have made that a reality for their King. While the preparations are already underway for onboarding Bronny James, Brian Windhorst recalled an emotional conversation he had with King James, about two decades ago. On Get Up, he revealed why the Lakers superstar decided to name his firstborn, LeBron James Jr.

Advertisement

Windhorst remembered the time when Savannah was about to give birth to Bronny and LeBron had to leave early from the training camp. Despite being a personal matter, young LeBron felt the need to explain his absence, which led to their conversation about fatherhood. Windhorst recalled,

“He talked about giving Bronny, his name… because he wanted to have the pressure of delivering as a father,”

.@WindhorstESPN shares the story of being with LeBron the night he became a father and the full circle moment of watching Bronny get drafted to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ZiFQNR9BwQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 28, 2024

The reason behind this was that LeBron grew up without a father. It made him realize he needed to break this curse when it was his time. Windhorst added that LeBron wanted to make sure that his son never gets to experience the feeling of not having a hands-on father in his life.

However, later he realized that living up to the name of LeBron James would also be a burden for James Jr. As a result, the 19-year-old is now known by his own name, Bronny James. Windhorst stated that Bronny being drafted into the league is bigger than people’s opinion on his career, his future, or even the way the Lakers picked him.

This is about a kid who had a life scare about a year ago, pulling himself back up to get his name registered in the biggest league. Now, he will lace up alongside his father for the same franchise.

The next big question about Bronny and LeBron James

Amidst the nerve-wracking draft, the joy of being picked, and the celebrations that follow, the James clan and maybe even the Lakers management aren’t focused on a dilemma that they’ll soon have to deal with. Hoop fans on Reddit and X hilariously came together to pose a question,

“What will Bronny call LeBron when they are on the court together?”

The most obvious guess was that he would still call him Dad. However, hearing “Clear out, dad!” and “Screen left, dad!” might make other players laugh during games. Fans on the internet had a field day with this question as they came up with some hilarious responses.

Some fans said that he should address him by his jersey number, like, “Screen right, 23”, while others took a more respectful route with, “Screen coming left, sir!” Either way, it’ll be a fun thing to look out for.