Bringing Up Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Earned His Foul Calls

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a phenomenal year. He earned his third All-Star selection, third All-NBA First Team selection, became a scoring champion, won an MVP title, and is set to lead his team in the Finals against the Pacers. But despite his stellar campaign, there’s been a consistent knock on him across social media.

The notion is that he gets “soft” foul calls and is a so-called “free throw merchant.” Critics argue that SGA racks up points at the charity stripe off minimal contact, drawing fouls where other players wouldn’t get a whistle.

But what many fail to realize is that drawing fouls like SGA does at an elite level is part of a larger offensive strategy, and one that takes incredible skill, precision, and timing. Dwyane Wade, who knows all about earning tough buckets and manipulating defenses, stepped up to defend SGA’s style of play.

On Time Out, DWade defended SGA against all those who call him out for getting fouls. According to Wade, Shai has earned the right to receive the benefit of the whistle. He referenced Allen Iverson, who at his peak could draw a foul if you so much as breathed on him. Wade said, “As a star player in the league, you’re gonna get calls where it’s limited amount of contact. You have earned that right.”

Wade noted that the same was said about Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and even himself once they reached that elite status. He said, “When I took that next step to superstar level, I would get some calls where it’ll be minimum contact. Not all your calls, just some of them.” The trick here is that if a player puts a lot of pressure on the defense, the scale tips in their favor.

If you’re putting constant pressure on the defense and forcing them into difficult positions, the refs are naturally going to give you the benefit of the doubt. Wade acknowledged that even though SGA gets these calls, he’s not alone; other stars have gotten to the line more frequently than he has. What separates Shai, according to Wade, is his intelligence on the court.

It’s not just about drawing contact, it’s about his movements, understanding of angles, and how he manipulates defenders with his pace and body control. So, in reality, SGA isn’t getting easy fouls; he has worked on his game and has mastered a skill that many in the league would like to have.

In the end, Wade’s defense of SGA isn’t just a vote of confidence, it’s a reminder that superstardom in the NBA comes with both privilege and scrutiny. And right now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is living up to everything that comes with it.