Basketball

“I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry”: Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself

"I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry": Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
HP vs TN Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy final?
Next Article
"But that's just how it happened" - Kimi Raikkonen is surprised by the fact that he is Ferrari's most recent F1 World Champion
NBA Latest Post
"I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry": Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself
“I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry”: Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reveals the reason why he wears jersey number 30. The former…