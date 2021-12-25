“I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry”: Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reveals the reason why he wears jersey number 30. The former unanimous MVP pays homage to his father and NBA veteran Dell Curry.

Probably two of the greatest sporting icons in the world, Stephen Curry and Lionel Messi, share the same jersey number, which is 30. These superstars have been dominant in their respective fields and continue to inspire millions across the globe.

Steph is the son of NBA veteran Dell Curry, who played sixteen seasons in the league and is the Hornets all-time leader in 3-point field goals made. Curry Sr. shot above 40% from the 3-point line during his career. Dell’s contribution to Steph’s career is no secret. The Warriors superstar would accompany his father to games and practices.

Dell and Steph signify the beautiful bond of a father-son. Their relationship was recently on display, when Curry passed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-point shooting. The three-time champion shared an emotional moment with his father.

Steph recently spoke about his decision to wear jersey number 30. The reigning scoring champion paid tribute to his father.

Stephen Curry on what the number 30 means to him

For any athlete, who plays professional sports, a jersey number carries a significant role in his career. Every player has a story behind wearing a particular number that may be personal or professional.

Steph is one of the most influential players of recent times. The seven-time All-Star revolutionized the game of basketball. Steph’s jersey accounts for one of the top-selling jerseys of the NBA. Thus the number 30 has gained prominence amongst the generation of today.

When asked Steph to explain the significance of the number, he had the following to say.

“I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad. It was the number he wore from high school to college to the pros. And I felt that was the right number to celebrate what he accomplished in his career.”

Though Dell didn’t have a career as successful as Steph, he helped shape the Warriors point guard’s game. Dell gave the NBA two great shooters in Steph and Seth Curry. Dell’s youngest son plays for the Sixers and is currently shooting 41.1% from the 3-point line.

