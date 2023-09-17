Pulling in $17,142,858 at the Peak of His Powers, Shaquille O’Neal Now ‘Flexes’ Just How Good He Was in His Prime As a Laker

Shaquille O’Neal is extremely proud of the illustrious 19-year career he had as a professional in the NBA. Amassing a total of 15 All-Star appearances, four Championships, the 2000 MVP, and three Finals MVPs, among other accolades, Shaq was an absolute menace on the hardwood. Widely touted as the most dominant player ever, the Big Diesel terrorized opposition defenses in his prime. Recalling his exploits in the paint, the big man recently shared a highlight reel of his prime self on his Instagram.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal signed an unprecedented seven-year, $120 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996. The contract brought him an average yearly salary of $17,142,858. Even though the four-time NBA Champion would go on to make much more in his career, the Lakers deal marked his prime years in the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a highlight reel from his stint with the Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal is an avid social media enthusiast. Time and again we have seen the 51-year-old hype up different players by posting their stats and achievements on his Instagram Stories. However, O’Neal uses his social media to hype himself up as well. This time, the “Superman” shared a highlight reel from his stint with the Lakers.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxQElp_uGig/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaq’s tenure donning the Purple &Gold was successful to say the least. Apart from winning his lone MVP trophy, Shaq averaged a staggering 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks during those eight seasons. He even led the LA side to be most feared powerhouse in the league. Teaming up with Kobe Bryant, Shaq managed to make four Finals appearances and win the Championship three times in a row.

Shaq’s resume is good enough to establish him as one of the greatest centers ever. While one could make a case for his inclusion in the GOAT debate, the Hall-Of-Famer is more inclined to be in contention for the Most Dominant Player Ever debate. According to the two-time scoring champion, he could’ve been the undisputed pick for the prestigious title had he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list.

Shaq’s block caused a blackout

Over the course of Shaq’s career, there have been multiple instances where he has displayed his superhuman skills. The big man has shattered multiple backboards and rims. He even brought the entire apparatus down one time with his massive frame. On this occasion, Shaq blocked a shot so hard, it literally caused a blackout.

Advertisement

During a Lakers-Phoenix Suns matchup, O’Neal swatted away Rex Chapman’s layup attempt on the backboard. The block had so much force to it that for a second the arena’s lights flickered, causing a small blackout.