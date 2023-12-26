Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against The Pelicans? Availability Update On Grizzlies Star Following His Stellar 3-0 Return From Suspension

Credits: Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Ja Morant made his return to the lineup after serving the 25-game suspension, the Memphis Grizzlies have looked like a completely different side. Having gone 3-0 since Morant’s comeback, fans of the Memphis Grizzlies will hope that the team is able to capitalize on the momentum that’s on their side. As the Grizzlies travel to Louisiana to play the New Orleans Pelicans, fans wonder whether or not Ja will suit up.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been unfortunate when it comes to injuries. A case that’s been for several games this campaign, yet again, the team has added five names to the injury report. While Marcus Smart is the only player on the report to be listed as “questionable”, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, and Derrick Rose are all “OUT”.

Fans will be pleased to learn that Ja Morant hasn’t been added to the injury report and will be playing against the Pelicans.

Ja Morant has been phenomenal since his return

The loss of Ja Morant for the first 25 games was detrimental, as expected. The Tennessee side merely won six games, tumbling down to the 13th spot in the Western Conference.

Ever since the two-time All-Star made his return, the team has finally been performing up to the mark. It didn’t take the 2020 Rookie of the Year long to make his presence felt. Impacting the team’s performance right from the get-go, Morant recorded 34 points in his season debut, which was capped off by a game-winning layup.

Going up against the Tyrese Haliburton-led Indiana Pacers, the 24-year-old saw a slight dip in his production. Putting up 20 points and 8 assists, the Grizzlies managed to grab a huge 116-103 victory over the 2023 In-Season Tournament Runner-ups.

Morant followed his mediocre performance with a sensational 30-point and 11-assist performance against the Atlanta Hawks. His first double-double of the season allowed Taylor Jenkin’s boys to clinch a 125-119 victory.

Missing out on the first 25 games of the campaign, Morant will not be eligible to be a part of any of the three All-NBA Teams. However, by averaging 28 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, we could certainly witness the youngster make his third All-Star appearance this campaign.