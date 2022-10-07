Brittany Schmitt’s Husband Googled NBA Jehovah’s Witnesses, Found Her Ex Danny Granger

Comedian Brittany Schmitt claimed that an ex-NBA player she dated turned into a Jehovah’s witness and asked her to repent.

Brittany Schmitt has brought Danny Granger to the forefront of public attention after her comedy set went viral. Schmitt, who’s based out of LA, claimed that she once dated an ex-NBA player.

The player in question turned into a Jehovah’s witness after the two broke up. Eventually, Schmitt got a call from her ex.

The call was the butt of Brittany’s joke and featured some very graphic s**ual details. Details that were a part of the former NBA player’s relationship with the comedian.

NBA player asked Brittany Schmitt to repent

Brittany revealed that her ex claimed that he had gone through a life-altering decision. Having become a Jehovah’s witness, he demanded Brittany Schmitt to repent.

But Schmitt was having none of it and reminded the NBA player of all the things they had done together. The details of their adventure together are too explicit.

Schmitt: “I heard from a guy recently that I used to hook up with in the NBA. And I figured he was going to be calling to talk about the glory days, the wh***-y days. But instead, he calls to tell me that now he’s a Jehovah’s witness and I should repent. And I started laughing.”

Brittany’s husband google searched NBA players who are Jehovah’s witnesses

Brittany is married to a fellow comedian by the name of Chris Rutkowski. As per Schmitt, once Chris heard her story, he immediately googled NBA players who are Jehovah’s witnesses.

His thorough search helped him realize that there are only two Jehovah’s witnesses who played in the NBA. However, our search yielded three results.

There are three players in NBA history – Danny Granger, Darren Collison, and Dewayne Dedmon – who were Jehovah’s witnesses.

In her words, the light-skinned one amongst the three was her ex.

Brittany: “So when you guys go home tonight and do that google search, just know, he was the light-skinned one.”

All hints point at Danny Granger. Granger, who played for the Pacers, was raised in a family which identified itself as Jehovah’s witnesses. However, he wasn’t baptized until 2017.

So, it is highly likely that Brittany is talking about Danny. But there is also a chance that Brittany Schmitt may just be joking. Though the details and her story question the nature of her joke. Do you think she was telling the true story?

